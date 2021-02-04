EAMC vaccination distribution expanding

Contributed by EAMC

East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) expanded vaccine appointment requests to people 65 and older on Monday, Feb. 1 with a new web link that allows for self-scheduling (www.eastalcovidvaccine.com/login).

While the new link allows for self-scheduling, it is limited to five days out because of the uncertainty of vaccine availability. In other words, if the time slots for the next five days are all filled, you will not be able to register until a time slot within five days is open.

Clinic Location Reminder

The new vaccine clinic site opened on Monday in the old “Tuesday Morning” store building located in the Market Square Shopping Center. The address is 1716 Opelika Road in Auburn, and it is next door to Big Lots. The new clinic is a collaborative effort between EAMC and the cities of Auburn and Opelika, the Lee County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Auburn United Methodist Church. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Walk-ins are not permitted.

The clinic replaced the one that has been operating at the EAMC Education Center. Patients who have already received their first dose should come to the new location in Auburn on the day and time of their scheduled second dose.

Other Details:

• Vaccinations are by appointment only. Walk-ins are not permitted. Also, there are no “leftover” doses at the end of the day—all doses are accounted for and no doses are wasted.

• Patients should remain in their car until 10 minutes prior to their appointment.

• Space is limited and only the person receiving a vaccine is permitted inside unless the recipient needs direct assistance from a caregiver.

• Masks are required at all times.

• A valid driver’s license or other form of picture ID is required.

Vaccine Manufacturer Fact Sheets

Note: EAMC is currently administering only the Pfizer vaccine.

• Pfizer – labeling.pfizer.com/ShowLabeling.aspx?id=14472

• Moderna – www.modernatx.com/covid19vaccine-eua/recipients/

EAMC wishes to express its appreciation to the nursing schools at Auburn University, Southern Union and Tuskegee University for allowing their students to participate in this vaccination clinic.