Dinius Park Opens in Auburn











PHOTO BY AUBURN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Visit Auburn Parks and Recreation’s newest amenity, Dinius Park, which opened Friday, Oct. 15. The new 13-acre passive park — located at 1435 E. Glenn Ave. — includes walking trails, small and large dog parks, a nature playground and a small pond.

The park also includes a restroom building, and a pavilion will be added at a later date. Additional work will take place over the next few weeks, but the park will remain open from sunrise until sunset.

The city of Auburn would like to extend its thanks to the Dinius family who donated the land and funding for the park. The passive park to be enjoyed by the citizens of Auburn will be a culmination of the dreams they had for the land.