CWJC Spring 2023 Session Graduates Nine

CONTRIBUTED BY CWJC

AUBURN —

After eight weeks of classes, from Communications to Health and Wholeness to Career Direction and many others, nine local women were recently pinned as graduates of Christian Women’s Job Corps of Lee County (CWJC). The nine women are Saba Talebian, Silvia I Diaz Rueda, Mina Park, Sunhye Moon “Emily,” Su Gyeong Lee “Sue,” Sujin Park, Youngyi Jeon, Minyoung Baek and Hee Do “Emily.”

Throughout the session, the nine participants were mentored by volunteers Phyllis Payne, Toddy Savage, Jane Huntley and Patricia Frazier. Community speakers involved in the spring session included Ann Bergman with Auburn Parks and Recreation, Tina Cook from Cadence Bank with Money Smart, Carol Tharin with How to Make Your House a Home, Officer Joseph Ellison with Auburn Police Department, Wanda Lewis with Auburn City Schools, Valerie Temple with Auburn Public Library, Jessica Segrest with Family Resource Center and Lynn Eden from EAMC with nutrition. Last spring, CWJC began a partnership with Lakeview Baptist Church in Auburn for weekly classes in conversational English, and continued this new component this year. During the recent ceremony held at Auburn United Methodist Church, graduates presented display boards on their countries of origin (Korea, Colombia and Iran), including sample foods to share. They also gave their speeches on their experiences during the session and what they will carry into their lives. These excerpts reveal how impactful their time in the spring session was.

“I would encourage others to come to CWJC,” one woman said. “The teachers are very good.”

“… CWJC was a unique and refreshing experience,” another graduate said. “All the teachers and Neeley created a warm and friendly atmosphere.”

“… I appreciate the self-confidence and encouragement I got from CWJC,” a woman said. “I want to express my gratitude for the educational opportunities I received, but also emphasize how warm and welcoming everyone was. The skills and knowledge I have gained have already had a profound impact on my life. I’m excited to continue using what I’ve learned to create a brighter future for myself and my loved ones. I must thank God most of all for giving me this opportunity.”

For more information on being a participant or volunteer for CWJC, please contact Neeley Caldwell at 334-821-0591, or neeley@cwjclc.com. Fall session starts in September.