Creekwood Resources requests public hearing with ADEM

Contributed by

Creekwood Resources

Creekwood Resources has requested a public hearing with Alabama Department of

Environmental Management (ADEM) for the proposed Shady Grove quarry in Lee County,

Alabama.

Creekwood made the following statement on Friday, Jan. 15.

“While following CDC guidelines, we have been conducting outreach meetings with the local

community as Creekwood seeks to obtain state and federal approvals. In addition by

requesting a public hearing, Creekwood is proactively making an attempt to hear and address

any and all concerns during the permit application process.

“At Creekwood, we commit to operating in a safe, socially and environmentally responsible

manner, while creating good quality jobs and economic opportunity for the local community. The

site will be developed and managed to meet or exceed all state and federal guidelines for safety

and environmental stewardship. We will work with the surrounding neighbors and

neighborhoods to address concerns and needs as they arise.”