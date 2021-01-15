Creekwood Resources requests public hearing with ADEM

Contributed by
Creekwood Resources
Creekwood Resources has requested a public hearing with Alabama Department of
Environmental Management (ADEM) for the proposed Shady Grove quarry in Lee County,
Alabama.
Creekwood made the following statement on Friday, Jan. 15.
“While following CDC guidelines, we have been conducting outreach meetings with the local
community as Creekwood seeks to obtain state and federal approvals. In addition by
requesting a public hearing, Creekwood is proactively making an attempt to hear and address
any and all concerns during the permit application process.
“At Creekwood, we commit to operating in a safe, socially and environmentally responsible
manner, while creating good quality jobs and economic opportunity for the local community. The
site will be developed and managed to meet or exceed all state and federal guidelines for safety
and environmental stewardship. We will work with the surrounding neighbors and
neighborhoods to address concerns and needs as they arise.”