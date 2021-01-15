    Creekwood Resources requests public hearing with ADEM

    Contributed by
    Creekwood Resources

    Creekwood Resources has requested a public hearing with Alabama Department of
    Environmental Management (ADEM) for the proposed Shady Grove quarry in Lee County,
    Alabama.

    Creekwood made the following statement on Friday, Jan. 15.

    “While following CDC guidelines, we have been conducting outreach meetings with the local
    community as Creekwood seeks to obtain state and federal approvals. In addition by
    requesting a public hearing, Creekwood is proactively making an attempt to hear and address
    any and all concerns during the permit application process.

    “At Creekwood, we commit to operating in a safe, socially and environmentally responsible
    manner, while creating good quality jobs and economic opportunity for the local community. The
    site will be developed and managed to meet or exceed all state and federal guidelines for safety
    and environmental stewardship. We will work with the surrounding neighbors and
    neighborhoods to address concerns and needs as they arise.”

