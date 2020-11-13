Craig Dubose named Opelika Firefighter of the Year

By Michelle Key

Publisher

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and the Opelika City Council announced the Firefighters of the Year for 2020 during last week’s city council meeting. Firefighter/paramedic Blake Smith was nominated as Firefighter of the Year for the A Shift, Apparatus Operator Craig DuBose was nominated for the B Shift and Peter Martin was the C Shift nominee. The Exchange Club selected Dubose as the 2020 Firefighter of the year and was recognized by Fuller and Fire Chief Byron Prather for his hard work and dedication to the job during his 23 years with the fire department.

“He is an excellent representative of the Opelika Fire Department and we are proud that the Opelika has chosen AO Dubose as the 2020 Firefighter of the Year,” Fuller said.

Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith recognized several Opelika first responders for their work in assisting Baldwin County in the recovery effort following Hurricane Sally.

“For your willingness to support to Baldwin County after Hurricane Sally made landfall and their agencies were exhausted, was honorable and humbling to those leading the mission,” Smith read from the certificates being awarded. “Your selflessness to serve not only Lee County but anyone in need is admirable and deserves of recognition. Thank you for your service and job well done.”

In other business, the council

– declared November Epilepsy Awareness Month to bring awareness to the fact that epilepsy affects one out of 26 individuals in America today

– approved a bid for the purchase of police equipment

– approved a bid for the purchase of police uniforms

– approved a bid for the purchase of S&C pad mounted gears

– approved a bid for the purchase of three phase pad mounted wye

– approved to designate city personal property surplus and to authorize disposal

– approved a request refund of occupational license fees

– approved a request refund of business license fees

– approved the purchase of six safety ALPR camera systems

– approved the purchase of WatchGuard Maintenance

– approved the purchase of a fully trained K-9 dual purpose police dog

– approved the purchase of Vista HD Wi-Fi Body Cameras-Sole Source – PD.

– approved the purchase of a 2020 Toro Reelmaster 3100-D Sidewinder Mower

– approved the purchase of Vista HD Wi-Fi 4RE In-Car Camera Systems

– approved the purchase of Cisco Equipment

– approved the purchase of a Cloud-Based Security System

– approved an annual appropriation contract with Lee County Humane Society

– approved an annual appropriation contract with Lee County Rabies Officer in the amount of $6,000

– approved an annual appropriation contract with The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County for the amount of $45,000

– approved the Authorization of an engagement letter with Himmelwright, Huguley, & Boles, LLC for annual auditing service

– approved Ordinance 027-20 to Establish the Offices of City Clerk and City Treasurer – Introduced – suspended rules

– approved a resolution to appoint Russell Jones as the city clerk

– approved a resolution to appoint Cindy Boyd as the City Treasurer

– approved the appointment of Sutricia Johnson to the LRCOG MPO/Citizens Advisory Committee. for the existing term ending Jan. 1, 2021

– approved the reappointment of Corey Grant to the LRCOG MPO/Citizen Advisory Committee for a new term that will end on Nov. 5, 2022

– approved the reappointment of Sherri Reese to the LRCOG MPO/Citizen Advisory Committee for a new term that will end on Nov. 5, 2022

– approved the reappointment of Gary Fuller to the Airport Advisory Board for a new term that will end on Nov. 4, 2024

– approved the appointment of George Allen to the Airport Advisory Board for a new term that will end on Nov. 4, 2024

– tabled a resolution to appoint Erica Norris to the Alabama Council on Human Relations

– approved the appointment of Erica Norris to the Board of Appeals – Public Works Board for a new term that will end on Nov. 4, 2024

– approved the reappointment of Eddie Smith to the Board of Appeals – Public Works Board for a new term that will end on Nov. 4, 2024

– approved the reappointment of Joey Motley to the Board of Appeals – Public Board for a new term that will end on Nov. 4, 2024

– approved the reappointment of Gary Fuller to the Lee Russell Council of Governments Executive and MPO Board for a new term that will end on Nov. 4, 2024

w approved the appointment of Todd Rauch to the Lee Russell Council of Governments Executive and MPO Board for a new term that will end on Nov. 4, 2024

w approved the appointment of Robert Lofton to the Opelika Planning Commission Board for a new term that will end on Nov. 4, 2024

– approved the reappointment Gary Fuller to the Solid Waste Disposal Authority Board for a new term that will end on Nov. 4, 2024

– approved the appointment of Eddie Smith to the Opelika Utilities Board for a new term that will end on Nov. 2, 2026.

The Opelika City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday nights of every month unless otherwise designated. The next council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17 starting at 7 p.m. with a work session to be held before the council meeting. Meetings are open to the public and are held at the Municipal Court located at 300 Martin Luther King Blvd., in Opelika.