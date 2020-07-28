Commencement Ceremonies Postponed

By Hannah Lester

After originally moving the spring commencement ceremony to August, Auburn University has now indefinitely postponed the graduation.

Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 graduates were set to walk the stage together during the Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 commencement ceremonies but Auburn announced yesterday in a school press release that the weekends are canceled.

“Despite the university’s efforts to coordinate ceremonies that promoted numerous safety protocols and aligned with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines, the decision to postpone the Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 ceremonies was made out of growing concerns over graduates’ and guests’ ability to travel to and from other states and attend large in-person gatherings,” the release said.

Auburn University said that it still welcomes students and their guests to campus on the Aug. 8 weekend.

Campus buildings will be open to the public and students will get the chance to enter Jordan-Hare Stadium, where the ceremony should have taken place.

“Once inside, graduates can wear their regalia, scan their name card and have their name displayed on the video board where Auburn University Photographic Services will be available to shoot official photos,” the release said.

Additionally, academic deans will be on campus to greet graduates and their guests. Safety protocols will be enforced, the release said, such as required face masks and social distancing.

Spring graduates originally received a gift box and their diplomas after the first commencement ceremony was delayed.

The box, which will now be sent to summer graduates, included items such as a copy of the Auburn Creed, an alumni pin, commencement program, game day button, mortarboard and a tassel.

Diplomas for summer graduates will be mailed in August.

“While plans to honor spring and summer graduates have been delayed, the university hopes to recognize the spring and summer graduates at a future event or allow them to participate in future graduate exercises,” the release said.