Photo special to the Observer

The Collinwood neighborhood recently presented the Opelika Power Services linemen with gifts of sweet breads to thank them for getting out in stormy weather twice in the past two months to repair damage. Pictured are, from left: Derek Lee, director of OPS; Martha Hill, Collinwood resident; Cory Burke, OPS lineman; Edith Walker, Collinwood resident; and Shane Childs, OPS lineman.