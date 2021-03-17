Closure, detour on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Opelika

Contributed by the

city of Opelika

Starting on Wednesday, March 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed for the installation of a water line for the Geneva Street project. The closure will be in place from March 17 – 19.

Detour signs will have traffic going north on 10th Street to Avenue C, west on Avenue C to Clanton Street, then south on Clanton Street back to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

For more information, please contact Scott Parker, City Engineer at sparker@opelika-al.gov.