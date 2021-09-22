City of Opelika Launches CONNECT OPELIKA

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF OPELIKA

The city of Opelika is excited to announce the launch of ConnectOpelika, a text and web chat platform on Sept. 28.

ConnectOpelika is powered by Citibot, the leading provider of interactive chat solutions for local government. This new tool puts city information directly in the hands of residents through smart text messaging, web chat and interactive text alerts.

Residents can receive immediate answers to questions, make service requests, send personalized messages and get real-time alerts anytime.

“We are proud to say we are the first municipality to bring Citibot to the state of Alabama,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “Now more than ever, Opelika has made it a priority to find ways to improve emergency and non-emergency response for the residents we serve. This partnership gives us another opportunity to meet our people where they are.”

By texting “Hello” to ConnectOpelika at 855-955-LIKA (5452), residents, visitors and businesses can ask questions, make service requests and search for information about topics like business licenses, parks, library services and more. Website visitors can also choose to use the interactive web chat at opelika-al.gov to access information and services. Questions/comments like “How can I get a building permit?” or “I would like to report a pothole.” can be answered or processed to the appropriate department immediately.

“Between the census and the pandemic, we quickly realized the need to diversify our communications platform and make our services more accessible,” said Leigh Krehling, community relations officer for the city. “With ConnectOpelika, we hope to better serve residents and keep them informed, easily and accurately.”

If a resident has any trouble with the new chat or text tool, please email the Community Relations Department at cr@opelika-al.gov.

For more about Citibot, visit www.citibot.io.