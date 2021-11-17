City of Auburn Begins Redistricting Process

Contributed by the city of Auburn / David D. Dorton

The city of Auburn is beginning steps to adjust the boundaries of the city’s eight wards based on population data from the 2020 U.S. Census. According to state and federal law, the city must review and, if needed, redraw district boundaries so that each district has — as nearly as possible — an equal population.

Over the last 10 years, the populations in Auburn’s districts have become uneven as property has been annexed, new developments have occurred and people have moved to and within the city. Under the direction of Auburn City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch, a team of city staff worked with legal experts to evaluate the 2020 Census data and have developed new proposed boundaries for each of Auburn’s eight wards.

Interactive maps of these proposed boundaries, as well as detailed population and demographic data, are available for public review at 2021-redistricting-plan-coa.hub.arcgis.com.

Auburn residents are encouraged to review the proposed changes and provide feedback via an online survey (https://2021-redistricting-plan-coa.hub.arcgis.com/feedback/surveys/35ed353f1416480f8942ca1d4b1441e8/explore) or at the following open houses:

Redistricting Open House: Nov. 18, 4 to 7 p.m. at Buston Education and Meeting Center

Redistricting Open House: Dec. 6, 4 to 7 p.m. at Boykin Community Center

The proposed changes are tentatively scheduled to go before the city council at its Dec. 21 meeting. The public will also have an opportunity to give feedback at that time. The redistricting plan must be approved at least six months before the 2022 Auburn municipal election, which will be held Aug. 23, 2022.

The city of Auburn encourages all Auburn residents to review the proposed changes and provide input as the process continues. Find more information at 2021-redistricting-plan-coa.hub.arcgis.com.