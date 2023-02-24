Charles E. Battle Scholarship Established Through Southern Union Foundation

CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

OPELIKA —

The Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Charles E. Battle Scholarship. Established by his family, the award honors the memory of the late Charlie Battle, who served as transportation director at

Southern Union.

Battle was born and raised in Randolph County, Alabama, and devoted 46 years of service to SUSCC. He was loved by many, including his family, friends and co-workers.

“During his time at SUSCC, he encouraged many students to pursue their goals through all walks of life,” said

Battle’s daughter, Wendy. “The Charles E. Battle Scholarship will be our way to carry out his legacy.”



This scholarship will be awarded to one recipient from the Randolph County area that plans to enroll for classes at SUSCC. This is a one-time, non-renewable award of $500 for the fall semester.



“We are so honored to be the avenue through which this scholarship honoring Mr. Charlie is made possible,” said Shondae Brown, Southern

Union’s director of public relations. “He was an icon on our campus, one who made a real impact on students’ lives. It is only fitting that this scholarship continues that tradition.”



The Southern Union Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that was established to support and foster the educational and service

programs and activities of SUSCC. The foundation increases educational access for students through financial support and enables the college to initiate innovative projects to enhance the quality of education.

Anyone interested in helping sustain the scholarship can make a contribution to the scholarship fund in Battle’s memory. Donations should be sent to Southern Union Foundation, PO Box 1000, Wadley, Alabama.

Please armark donations for the Charles E. Battle Scholarship. Scholarship applications can be found by visiting the Foundation page on the

SUSCC website, www. suscc.edu. For more information on this scholarship, or giving opportunities, please contact Brown at 256- 395-2211, ext. 5145 or sbrown@suscc.edu.