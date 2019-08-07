Career Discovery Expo helps students find their career path

Special to the

Opelika Observer

How many students know what they want to do when they grow up?

Since 2015, the Career Discovery Expo has been helping students choose a career path that is close to home, pertinent in today’s economy and that they will enjoy. The two-day 2019 Career Discovery Expo is set for Oct. 3 and 4 on Southern Union’s Opelika campus.

The purpose of the expo is to help students make wise decisions about their future and to help them understand the value of education in preparing for careers that will lead to economic prosperity.

Students will learn about occupations, educational requirements, and average salaries from the 11 career clusters.

Rod Cater of Alabama Power is the chairman of this year’s expo. Cater knows first-hand the importance of such an event. He was the Energy and Utilities cluster coordinator last year and has been involved with Region 5.

“To be competitively positioned for employment, today’s students should begin charting their career path early in high school. This event provides an up-close look at many and varied career opportunities which should help these students make informed decisions as they prepare for the future through education and training,” Cater said.

The expo, an industry-led initiative, targets eighth graders in the Region 5 area which includes Autauga, Bullock, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Russell and Tallapoosa Counties.

“The expo unites regional industries and businesses with students to highlight the variety of career opportunities in our area,” said Expo Media Relations Coordinator Dinah Motley.

Do not miss this great opportunity to discover the amazing business careers that are available in Region 5. This event has already impacted and will continue to impact the region far beyond this event.