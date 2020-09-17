Beulah loses season opener

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

The Beulah Bobcats (0-2) looked rusty in their first game of the season, losing 50-7 to the Trinity Presbyterian Wildcats (3-1) after missing three games due to coronavirus issues.

Beulah had an emphasis on running the ball throughout the night, but an impotence on passing. The Bobcats gained all of their yards on the ground and outrushed the Wildcats by a margin of 174 – 115.

A opening 73-yard touchdown run by Beulah senior quarterback Caleb Abney was an electric start to the game but the Bobcats were lacking any spark thereafter. The absence of head coach Matthew Johnson may have had an effect on the team’s struggles as he was sidelined away from the field due to coronavirus issues. Trinity didn’t trail for long in the game. Trinity got their own running game going with an 18-yard touchdown rush by senior running back Mac McClinton after Abney’s opening score.

After that, things began to go poorly for the Bobcats on their second drive. Abney was sacked and fumbled the ball as the Trinity defense picked it up for a scoop-and-score touchdown. Trinity had their first lead at 14-7 – an edge that would only widen. After Beulah’s opening score, they would fail to touch the end zone for the remainder of the night.

Trinity’s senior QB, John-David Bonner – a southpaw – completed eight of nine passes for 154 yards as the Wildcats ran up the score to 43-7 in the first half. Trinity scored once more in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring.

Abney was the leading rushing Beulah on the night, finishing with 95 yards and one touchdown.

Beulah’s next game is a regional matchup versus the Montgomery Catholic Knights (3-1) on Friday, Sept. 18 at 5350 Vaughn Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36116.