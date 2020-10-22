Beulah bully Goshen, get first win

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

In a battle of winless teams, the Beulah Bobcats steamrolled the Goshen Eagles, 42-13, to get their first victory of the season.

Both teams came into the game 0-7, with the Eagles forfeiting two games due to the coronavirus and the Bobcats forfeiting three.

Beulah jumped out to an early 14-0 lead with a one-yard rushing touchdown from Jacori Tarver and a two-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Caleb Abney, despite throwing an early interception. A missed PAT after the first score was amended by a successful two-point conversion on the second.

A big play in the second quarter temporarily turned the momentum in favor of the Eagles. Goshen arrived on the scoreboard in scintillating fashion as quarterback Will Snyder completed a 73-yard pass to Isserick Mckinny for the Eagles’ first score. However, the Bobcat defense would settle into the game from there, allowing only one more touchdown the whole game – a seven-yard run in the third quarter.

The Bobcat defense recovered a Goshen fumble in the second quarter with two minutes to go and Tarver found the end zone again on another two-yard rushing score. It looked like the teams were destined for halftime, but Beulah quickly forced a Goshen punt to get the ball one more time before the break.

Abney hit T.J Washington, with under a minute to go, on a long pass to put the Bobcats in scoring position on the 15-yard line. However, in not-so-thrilling fashion, the Bobcats ran out of time and failed to score. Still, the Bobcat defense had been stifling, and the offense had consistently been productive – Beulah went to halftime leading 21-7.

The story of the second half was similar to the first – great defense and consistent offense from Beulah. After forcing a turnover on downs from the Eagles, Abney broke a 40-yard run to give Beulah a first and goal. Tarver’s day went from good to great when he got his third score, running it in from 10 yards out. The following drive, the Beulah defense would again stand firm and force a punt. The Bobcat offense capitalized on good field position and Abney got his second score of the night on a one-yard QB sneak.

Goshen responded with their second score of the night, but it was too late. Beulah bookended the scoring with Tarver’s fourth rushing touchdown of the night.

Beulah outgained Goshen, 396 yards to 249 respectively, but the most dominating aspect of their offense was by far the rushing game. The Bobcats racked up 318 of those yards on the ground and controlled the flow of the game with their dominant rushing attack led by Tarver and Abney. The defense was superb all night, recovering two fumbles and recording a late interception. It was doubtless a fantastic way to get the team’s first win.

Beulah travel to confront the Dadeville Tigers (5-2) in a 3A Region 4 test on Friday, Oct. 23. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. CST at 227 Weldon St., Dadeville, Alabama 36853.