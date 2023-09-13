Beulah Beats Saks 38-24, Improves to 2-1

BY D MARK MITCHELL

THE OBSERVER

BEULAH —

The Beulah Bobcats defeated Saks 38-24 last Friday night at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats racked up 336-total yards, 90-yards rushing and 246 passing yards and piled up 15 first downs.

Beulah travels to Anniston to play Walter Welborn Friday night in a region game. The Bobcats are looking to improve their region record to 2-1 and stay in contention for a playoff berth. Walter Welburn ( 0-2 ) lost to Anniston 38-22 and Ohatchee 26-7 and was open last week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.