Beauregard stumbles again; loses to Rehobeth 33-21

By Rick Lanier

Opelika Observer

During his post-game interview with WQSI 95.9 FM, Beauregard Coach Rob Carter stated “the offense didn’t get a rhythm going in the first quarter.” It is a recurring theme so far, on both sides of the ball, and a trait of a young and inexperienced team. As the baptismal by fire continues, the Hornets desperately need to find more consistency in hopes of turning around their sluggish 0-4 start to the season.

Against the Rebels, the Hornet offense demonstrated glimpses of what it could be and what they are trying to achieve. Down 13-0 in the first quarter, Hornet’s wide receiver Jaion Goodson picked the Hornet’s offense up with a “big-league” catch from quarterback Casen Blackmon to convert their initial first down. On the next play, Blackmon again connected with Goodson, this time for 29 more yards and the Hornets were in business. Running back Ashton Moss capped the drive with a seven yard run as Beauregard tightened the score 13-7. With the score 20-7, Blackmon again hit Goodson for seven yards and a touchdown. Blackmon had a great night as he added a touchdown pass to wide receiver Keyshon Tolefree later in the game. However two untimely penalties nullifying Hornet touchdowns, and a dropped pass in the end zone, all but stymied the Hornets scoring.

On the defensive side, Beauregard’s unit has shown that they are very capable of playing in the trenches, bowing their necks and making the plays. The Hornets defensive backfield has speed allowing them to rally to the ball in numbers. However the same inconsistencies associated with the offense plague the defense as well. Over the past four games, the Hornets have proven to be susceptible to giving up the chunk plays in their run defense. The Rebels executed a balanced offense but it was running back Treshaun Turner who enjoyed much success breaking off long runs and cashing them in for touchdowns.

“The kids are still fighting” said Carter, “we are going to sharpen things up and eliminate some of those mental miscues” he went on to say.

The Hornets host the Trojans of Charles Henderson on Sept 20, for a 7 p.m. C.S.T. kickoff.