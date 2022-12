Beauregard High School senior softball player Bailey Abernathy signed an athletics scholarship with Shorter University on Tuesday, Nov. 6. Pictured front row: Stacy Abernathy, Bailey Abernathy, David Abernathy, Isabella Abernathy. Pictured second row: Mike Smith, Sue Smith, Donna Abernathy. Pictured third row: coach Kathy Brown, coach Wade Thorn, head coach Scott Meadows, coach Kathy McDonald and Sabrina Milligan.