Beauregard Bowling places second in State Championship

By Wil Crews

sportscrews@opelikaobserver.com

The Beauregard Boys Bowling team placed second in the Alabama 1A-5A State Championship on Jan 28.

They defeated Corner High School in the first round by a combined score of 1,250 to 1,078 and improved in the second round to beat UMS-Wright by a score of 1,277 to 1,151 to advance to the championship.

The boys ultimately lost in the championship to East Limestone High School by a score of 1,502 to 1,163.

“After regionals I found out we would not have one of our top bowlers, leader and senior Gavin Prickett due to COVID quarantine,” said Beauregard bowling coach Shane Lake. “I was worried about the team bouncing back after this loss, but they came together and were able to score their two best scores of the season during the tournament. The boys’ team came in as an underdog and was the bottom seed in each one of their bowling matches. This was a great group of guys who worked hard and came together as a team to make history by being the first boys bowling team to make it to state and the first bowling team at Beauregard to bring home a trophy.”

The Observer wishes to congratulate the Beauregard bowlers on their outstanding achievement.