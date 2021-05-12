Ballet Academy to perform Sleeping Beauty May 16

By Michelle Key

Rain or shine, Ballet Academy will be presenting Sleeping Beauty under the pavilion at Twenty-One Acres on May 16. The performance will start at 2:30 p.m.

The troupe for the production consists of 21 dancers including Brenna Sumner as Princess Aurora. Sumner is a professional dancer and an instructor at Ballet Academy. She has said that she is waiting for COVID-19 restrictions to end so that she can resume her professional career.

Also, appearing as Blue Bird, is professional dancer Dawn Kamphaus Keys. She is also working as an instructor at Ballet Academy while recuperating from an injury.

“Both Brenna and Dawn are former students of the Ballet Academy,” said Angela White, studio owner. “It is exciting to have them perform and teach at the studio.”

Madi Dwyer, a long-time student of Angie White, will be appearing as Carabosse. Dwyer has been instrumental in the creative process of Sleeping Beauty as well. The performance also features Ballet Academy advanced students in the lead roles of Lilac Fairy, performed by Rebecca Turochy; Meadow Fairy, performed by Melody Hays and Crystal Fountain Fairy, performed by Emma Blersch.

Choreography for Sleeping Beauty began in February and is the studio’s fifth production. Alice in Wonderland was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Ballet Academy started in August 2015 under the tutelage of White.

“I had always dreamed of opening my own studio that was dedicated and focused on Classical Ballet training,” White said. “We are unique in that we are the only studio in this area that offers this type of training. We do not participate in the competition dance forum like the other studios.”

Summer session enrollment is open now, according to White. In addition to regular classes, the school is offering two summer camps. Our Once Upon a Time camp will be for ages 3 ½ to 5 years old during the month of June, and Ballet Beautiful camp for young dancers ages 6 to 8 years old will take place in July.

Tickets will be sold at the door the day of the show or may be purchased at Ballet Academy before the show. The price is $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Concessions will be sold before and after the show. Attendees are invited to bring their picnic baskets and lounge chairs to enjoy lunch after the show on beautiful grounds of Twenty-One Acres which is located at 5505 Wire Road in Auburn.

For more information visit the website at www.myballetacademy.net or call the studio at 334-737-5551.

The 2021-22 school session will start early enrollment for fall on July 1 with the fall semester starting Aug. 16.

“Come join us at Ballet Academy and awaken the spirit of dance,” White said.

*Turn to A10 for photos from the rehearsals of Sleeping Beauty.