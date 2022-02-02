Averitt Expres Employees Donate More Than $1 Million to St. Judes

CONTRIBUTED BY

AVERITT EXPRESS

Setting a company record for its largest-ever contribution, truck drivers and other employees of Averitt Express raised $1,050,001 in 2021 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

The amount is $50,000 more than Averitt’s previous record. The increase is in honor of Averitt’s 50-year anniversary. This also marks the third consecutive year Averitt has donated more than $1 million to St. Jude, and it’s the seventh consecutive year Averitt employees have either matched or broken a fundraising record.

The milestone was made possible by weekly contributions from Averitt employees participating in Averitt Cares for Kids, the company’s charitable employee-giving program. More than 95% of Averitt associates are members of Averitt Cares for Kids, giving $1 per week to help St. Jude and other important causes. In addition to employee contributions, the company makes contributions to Averitt Cares for Kids in honor of associates’ accomplishments, life events and participation in community service projects.

“I continue to be amazed by our associates’ giving spirit and how they always rise to the occasion,” said Gary Sasser, Averitt’s chairman and chief executive officer. “For 50 years, our team has been committed to helping others and our partnership with St. Jude is an important way we do that. We also continue to remember how each person can make a difference – we call it ‘The Power of One’ – and that’s why we add the extra dollar to our donations.”

Since Averitt Cares for Kids began in 1987, it has contributed close to $13 million overall to numerous charities, including more than $10 million to St. Jude. Averitt Cares for Kids completed a $1.5 million endowment to help fund the initial construction of the St. Jude Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinic in the hospital.

Averitt associates’ most recent contribution will continue to support the innovative research and lifesaving treatment at St. Jude, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinic. Partnerships like this also support the current six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan that triples its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids who get cancer around the world each year.

For more information about Averitt Cares for Kids, visit www.AverittExpress.com/AverittCares.