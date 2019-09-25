Auburn University Panhellenic group raises $50k for Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity earlier this year

Special to the

Each year, Auburn University Panhellenic members fundraise though an event known as “Greek Sing,” a philanthropy event that raises money for the Auburn-Opelika branch of the Habitat for Humanity to help them build more homes in the community.

This dance competition showcases the 18 participating sororities that perform a three-minute choreographed dance for a chance to place in the top-5 and bragging rights for the remainder of the year. This year, Panhellenic Director Caroline Shea and Assistant Director Sarah Benton helped lead hundreds of volunteers to exceed their goal of raising $50,000 to help sponsor the construction of Habitat homes in Auburn and Opelika.

In preparation for the event, Panhellenic promotes the event and hosts benefit nights throughout the course of the semester. Not only do the members donate the money raised but they also donate their time by hosting Habitat work days leading up to the event. During the spring, these girls annually volunteer approximately 280 or more hours on a Habitat work site, giving them a philanthropic experience with the organization that they are supporting. This year, hundreds of volunteers helped frame the Auburn-Opelika Habitat home #67 at 1419 Branch St.

Auburn University Panhellenic has also been a major sponsor on Habitat home #68 at 211 Stevens St., which is being designed by Auburn University College of Architecture, Design and Construction and The McWhorter School of Building Science to be a Zero Energy Ready Home FORTIFIED standard.

About the Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity

The Auburn-Opelika branch of Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, nondenominational Christian housing organization. The Habitat’s mission is “seeking God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.” By building with volunteer labor and offering zero-interest mortgages, we partner with low-income families to help them build equity towards a stable future. Habitat for Humanity offers a hand up to hardworking, qualified partner families in the community. Their partner families work hard to save a down payment, volunteer 500 sweat equity hours, make a nonprofit mortgage payment and participate in home ownership and financial classes. The ultimate goal of their organization is to eliminate poverty housing and homelessness from the community.