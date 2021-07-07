Auburn Startup Among Alabama Launchpad Finalists

CONTRIBUTED BY MADELIN OLIFF

Alabama Launchpad, a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), is proud to announce that its Launch Advisor cohort has selected 11 finalists to participate in the Cycle 2, 2021 competition.

Alabama Launchpad has finalists in two stages of its competition: those in the concept stage, who are usually pre-revenue, and those in the early-seed stage, who are looking to accelerate the growth of their existing business. During its 15-year history, Alabama Launchpad has become the state’s most active early-seed funding source and to date has funded 102 startups with over $5.6 million in non-dilutive money. Its winning companies have an impressive track record, creating nearly 900 jobs in the state and reached a combined post-money valuation of $400-plus million.

The concept stage finalists competing for $25,000 are:

• Cheers, a food delivery service accessible by text message, bringing you the most convenient, affordable meals from local restaurants to your home and office

• Etrak Technologies, an IoT company with wearable technology and supporting applications that collect and analyze a user’s movement, helping to predict and reduce overuse injuries

• NanoXort, an Auburn-based startup that creates safe and multifunctional contrast agents for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) that will enhance diagnostic accuracy and provide patients with safer, more effective treatments

• ProU Sports, a digital sports ecosystem built specifically for college fans to keep up with their favorite former athletes now in the pros

• Solved!, a Madison-based company that uses proprietary mathematical software to develop algorithms that greatly reduce calculation times involving large datasets

• The Help Project, a concept for a community hub designed as a safe space for creatives, parents, professionals and businesses to work, live, create and collaborate.

The companies in the early seed stage, who will be competing for $50,000, are:

• Feast B’ham, an online platform helping local restaurants utilize catering to increase sales, create jobs & reach more customers

• Field Culture Compost, a former Alabama Launchpad concept stage winner that uses organic wastes bound for landfills to produce compost that is sold to farmers, landscapers and home gardeners

• Sandler Scientific, a Montgomery-based medical company with an innovative and effective nasal rinse that offers a better customer experience

• The Wealth Edit, a digital ecosystem focused on financial literacy for women through live classes, a library of courses, office hours and community discussions

• Xcellent Life, an AI-powered mobile app that improves wellness by analyzing information captured from wearables and other sources to provide real-time insights into a person’s health.

The aforementioned companies are slated to engage in workshops and seminars with coaches and business consultants who will share field expertise. The impressive cohort is comprised of entrepreneurs from Auburn, Birmingham, Madison and Montgomery, and a majority of founders identify as people of color.

“We are impressed with the applicant pool that was interested Alabama Launchpad’s Cycle 2 2021, and look forward to progress with the eleven companies our Launch Advisors have selected,” said Miller Girvin, EDPA executive vice president of innovartion and entrepreneurship. “Cycle over cycle, we are encouraged by the growth, commitment and creativity of entrepreneurs across the state. We are grateful to our Launch Advisors for providing their expertise to strengthen these promising companies and look forward to seeing the finalists’ growth over the next six weeks thanks to their mentorship.”

