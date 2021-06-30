Auburn Incoming Freshman Earns Spot on U.S. Olympic Team

Contributed by AU Athletics

Auburn gymnastics incoming freshman Sunisa Lee punched her ticket to the Tokyo Summer Olympics as she finished second in the all-around at the USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials Sunday night in St. Louis.

“It has been an amazing experience to watch Suni achieve what she has been working towards for years,” said Auburn head coach Jeff Graba. “This was such a great weekend. The Auburn program is so excited for her, and we can’t wait to cheer her on in July. War Eagle!”

“This means so much to me and I’ve worked so hard for the past couple years,” Lee said. “To just go out on the floor and do everything I was supposed to do feels amazing.”

Lee, of St. Paul, Minnesota, finished first on bars and beam at the end of the two-day trials to go with her second-place finish in the all-around. Lee also topped Simone Biles on day two in the all-around, marking the first time since 2013 that Biles has been beaten in the category.

Lee entered the Olympic Trials as the U.S. champion on bars and runner up in the all-around and on beam. She will head to the international meet as a world champion, securing team gold at the 2019 World Championships. Lee also won silver on floor and bronze on bars at the world meet.

Women’s gymnastics kicks off on July 25 at the Tokyo Olympic Games with the first round of team competition.

