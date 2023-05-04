Auburn Equestrian’s Greg Williams to Transition to New Role

CONTRIBUTED BY

AU ATHLETICS

AUBURN —

Auburn equestrian head coach Greg Williams is retiring after 28 years, during which he led the program from a club sport in 1996 to varsity status in 2002-03. Williams, who led the Tigers to six national championships and six Southeastern Conference titles, will transition into a new role with Auburn Athletics as head coach emeritus.

“We came back to Auburn in 1989 because I grew up an Auburn kid, was an Auburn grad and then became an Auburn employee,” Williams said. “Starting this team created a mission for me that went from a pipe dream to reality. I’ve been able to serve so many incredible student-athletes throughout my career. And the best part is that my favorite university and my favorite sport are now known all over the country because those student-athletes bought into that dream as well.”

Williams orchestrated the building of the Auburn University Equestrian Center when the university’s club program debuted in 1996 and helped to change the club program to Auburn’s 21st varsity sport beginning the 2002-03 season.

“We congratulate coach Greg Williams on the end of a remarkable chapter in Auburn Athletics history,” said Auburn Athletics Director John Cohen. “With his vision for what Auburn and collegiate equestrian could be, Greg built a program and grew the sport from the ground up, guided by the Auburn value of work — hard work. The results are legendary: six national championships and six Southeastern Conference championships. Driven to — as he says so eloquently — plant a seed for a tree you will never shade under, Greg Williams will continue to serve Auburn as head coach emeritus.”

“I am very excited about the change and the new opportunities this creates,” Williams added. “I’m excited for the future of this program because we will continue to be able to chase dreams and goals that we have wanted to achieve. This team has been my mission for years and I will still be able to do what I love indefinitely in this new role. I am so thankful to the administration and my current staff here for working to make this a reality.”

Williams has worked tirelessly to push the growth of the sport throughout his time on The Plains. Not only has he produced one of the most successful programs in the country, Williams has also been instrumental in the addition of more varsity programs to the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) as well as creating a competitive format that maximizes opportunities for all student-athletes, which is used to this day in competition.

As the head of the program, Williams will finish with a 203-65 overall record in varsity competition. He was named the SEC Coach of the Year five times (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) and NCEA Coach of the Year twice (2019, 2020).

In over two decades as a varsity sport, the Tigers have totaled six national championships (2006, 2011, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019), five Jumping Seat national titles (2008, 2011, 2013, 2018, 2019), one Western title (2018), six Southeastern Conference championships (2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) and three Southern Equestrian crowns (2004, 2011, 2011).

Williams’ student-athletes have combined for 122 All-America accolades since the 2010-11 season and have totaled 146 All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC selections.

Williams and his staff have guided their student-athletes to nine NCEA Rider of the Year honors as well as 43 SEC Rider of the Year accolades.

In addition to excelling in competition, Williams’ teams have also produced in the classroom. Auburn has 106 NCEA All-Academic honorees since the organization began recognizing the honor in the spring of 2013.

Williams graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences in 1986. His career in the horse industry began at a young age as he showed horses and competed in rodeos. His mother also competed, passing on her passion for horses to Williams.

Williams and his wife, Sandi, have two daughters, Toni and Erica. Both daughters are married to Auburn graduates. Williams is a proud grandfather of Graeme Odin Farrell (2017), Cassidy June Patrick (2020) and Conor Orion Farrell (2021).