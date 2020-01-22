Attorney General Steve Marshall presents Lee-Scott Academy, Loachapoka High School with 2019 Safe School Awards last week

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Attorney General Steve Marshall presented Lee-Scott Academy and Loachapoka High School with the Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Attorney General’s 2019 Safe School Award for State Board of Education District 2.

Schools were selected as winners of the Attorney General’s 2019 Safe School Award from each of the eight state school board districts as well as one private school statewide. In addition, three schools were selected for the Attorney General’s 2019 Safe School Award of Excellence and 61 schools were selected for the Attorney General’s 2019 Certificate of Building a Culture for School Safety.

“The safety of our schoolchildren is a vital matter foremost in all of our minds and hearts, and this year we have enhanced the Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Awards to encourage and honor more of those who have implemented strong programs to protect our students, teachers and other staff,” Marshall said. “These schools have developed innovative programs and taken practical, effective steps to combat the threat of violence that has become a terrible part of our modern society. Their dedication and resolve to provide a safe haven for learning is an inspiration to us all.”

“The Attorney General’s Office is proud that Loachapoka High School was selected as one of the winning schools in Alabama for 2019. In making this decision, judges noted many things that distinguished Loachapoka High School: its excellent crisis plans, very strong SRO program, monthly fire safety plans, visitor buzz-in system, mobile safety classroom truck, outstanding mentoring initiatives and strong emergency operating plans,” Marshall said at the Loachapoka presentation last week.

For the Attorney General’s 2019 Safe School Award of Excellence, one public school with the top overall score was selected from the North, Central and South regions of Alabama. Attorney General Marshall will visit each school to present the award in person. Lee-Scott was the private school category winner and Loachapoka was selected from District 3.

Winners were selected by a panel of independent judges who reviewed submissions from a total of 124 schools. Visit www.alabamaag.gov to view the full list of winners.