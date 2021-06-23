APD Announces Promotions

Contributed by the Auburn Police Division

On June 17, Auburn Police Chief, Cedric Anderson, recognized the promotion of four officers to the ranks of sergeant and corporal during a ceremony held at the Auburn Public Safety Building. Additionally, four other officers were promoted to the rank of lieutenant and the position of detective over the past few weeks.

The eight officers who were promoted are as follows:

Sgt. Cody Hill was promoted to lieutenant and was assigned to the Patrol Section.

Sgt. Matthew Adams was promoted to lieutenant and was assigned to the Narcotics Investigations Section.

Officer Charles (Bud) Nesmith was promoted to sergeant and was assigned to the Community Services Section.

Officer Chelsea Williams was promoted to sergeant and was assigned to the General Investigations Section.

Officer Keefe Luck was promoted to detective and assigned to the General Investigations Section.

Officer Stephanie Johns was promoted to detective and assigned to the General Investigations Section.

Officer Uriel Pollard was promoted to corporal and was assigned to the Patrol Section.

Officer Patrick Levett was promoted to corporal and was assigned to the General Investigations Section.

“These officers are valued members of this division with a considerable amount of cumulative experience in their previous roles and ranks,” Anderson said. “Congratulations on their promotions. I am confident that they will continue to serve the Auburn community with distinction.”