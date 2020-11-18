America’s Thrift Stores to host grand opening in Opelika Nov. 19–22

Contributed by ATS

America’s Thrift Stores announced the opening of its newest store in the Tiger Town Shopping Center next to Lowe’s in the old Gander Mountain. Grand Opening Weekend will kick off Thursday, Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. with events, door prizes and refreshments and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 22.

The Opelika store will be one of the largest thrift stores in the Southeast with its 32,000-square-foot facility and ability to stock more than 15,000 new items every day. With up to 90% off of name brand clothing and household goods, the store reinvents itself daily with donations from the community.

“This is an exciting time for our company as Opelika marks our twenty-second location across our footprint,” said Ken Sobaski, CEO of America’s Thrift Stores. “We are proud to offer our unique shopping experience to Tiger Town and the entire Opelika-Auburn community, creating 100 new jobs in the community. More than just a place to shop, we are honored to support local charities like Make-A-Wish Alabama to whom we donated one million dollars to last year.”

With each new store that America’s Thrift Store opens in Alabama, Make-A-Wish Alabama benefits through their unique “Donate for Wishes” program. For every pound of goods donated, America’s Thrift makes a cash donation to the state operation. In addition, the give-back offers an incentive for people to choose to donate rather than throw away their gently used clothing and household goods, keeping 40 million pounds of goods out of local landfills each year.

“The generous nature of our customers ultimately helps Make-A-Wish grant wishes to children with critical illnesses throughout Alabama,” Sobaski said. “Not only do our customers safely discard items they no longer have a use for helping reduce, reuse and recycle, they make a big difference for deserving kids in Alabama. We are looking forward to raising more money for Make-A-Wish Alabama in the years to come through our Opelika location.”

For more information about career opportunities or about the America’s Thrift Store location coming to Opelika, please visit www.americasthrift.com/opelika/.

About America’s Thrift Stores

America’s Thrift Stores is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. and is comprised of 22 stores throughout the southeast. Well known for its variety and selection thanks in large part to state-wide donations, America’s Thrift is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alabama. Additionally, the company is a huge part of the reduce, reuse, recycle efforts helping to keep nearly 40 million pounds out of local landfills each year. You can visit America’s Thrift online at www.americasthrift.com or contact the Store Support Center at 1900 Crestwood Blvd, Suite 302, Irondale, Alabama 35210.