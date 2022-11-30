ALDOT to Begin Road Work Project in Smiths Station Dec. 5

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE CITY OF SMITHS STATION

SMITHS STATION —

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has a start date of Dec. 5, 2022, to begin improvements to the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. Highway 280/431, with an estimated timeline of 35 working days, or seven weeks, needed to complete the project.

In February, the city announced that the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs had awarded nearly $1 million in grant funding to widen the intersection and create a designated turn lane for drivers traveling westwardly on Summerville Road to turn north or south onto the highway.

The goal is to help alleviate the build-up of traffic that occurs, especially during the morning hours.

“We are a growing city, and this project is much needed to help improve the flow of traffic through the busiest intersection and thoroughfare in Smiths Station,” said Smiths Station Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland. “Once this project begins, we ask the public for their patience as the state works to make improvements to better accommodate for travel through this area. On behalf of myself and our council, I’d like to thank our state agencies for their assistance and contribution of funds to make this project a reality.”

