Alabama’s Challenge Announces Veterans Well-Being Town Hall

CONTRIBUTED BY ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

ALABAMA —

The Partners of Alabama’s Challenge announced that the River Region will serve as the next stop on a statewide tour of veterans well-being town hall meetings. The Alabama’s Challenge Town Hall is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Crump Senior Center (1751 Cong WL Dickinson Drive) in Montgomery. The town hall will provide veterans an opportunity to learn more about services provided in the River Region. Attendees will also have a chance to ask panelists questions about relevant well-being topics. Panelists include representatives from the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System, CaraStar, the Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, Alabama Department of Mental Health, Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services and more.

“The Partners of Alabama’s Challenge are thrilled to come to the River Region, which has such a rich military history and one of the largest veteran populations in the state,” said Alabama’s Challenge Co-Chair Kent Davis, who also serves as the Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.

“The goal of these town halls is to hear from the community and learn how we can collectively better support veterans. We are looking forward to having those conversations on Nov. 2.”

Town halls organized by the Partners of Alabama’s Challenge aim to combat the continuing stigma veterans face with mental illness. Recently released data shows 143 Veterans in Alabama died by suicide in 2021. Previous town halls have been held in Dothan, Mobile, Tuscaloosa and Huntsville.You can learn more about Alabama’s Challenge and veterans well-being resources by visiting vetsforhope.com.