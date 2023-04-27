Alabama Road Builders Association Names New Executive Director

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

MONTGOMERY —

The Alabama Road Builders Association (ARBA) last week announced Skip Powe, P.E. will lead the organization as its new executive director.

Powe, who started in the role Feb. 27, brings over 30 years of experience in construction and contract administration. Prior to coming to the ARBA, he served approximately two and a half years as principal for Nashville-based engineering, commissioning and technology firm Smith Seckman Reid (SSR), overseeing its expansion into the Alabama and Arkansas transportation engineering markets. Powe’s roots are in Alabama, where he served for 28 years in the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), retiring in 2020 as state construction engineer. During his tenure with the agency, Powe oversaw all federal-aid and state-funded construction projects, including the rebuild of I-59/20 for Birmingham’s Central Business District, and served as construction subject matter expert for the development of ALDOT’s Construction and Materials Management System (CAMMS).

“The experience Skip brings to the table will strengthen our association’s relationship with ALDOT,” said 2023 ARBA President Frank Murphree. “ARBA feels confident that a strong connection with the agency is key to a strong highway program and helps provide the best value we can to our most important customer, the taxpayers of the state of Alabama.”

Powe is a member of the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE) and currently serves on the Innovative Construction Technologies (ICT) Technical Subcommittee for AASHTO’s Committee on Construction (COC).

“Skip Powe simply checked all the boxes,” added 2022 ARBA President John Whitman. “Through his involvement as state construction engineer and later as an active member of ARBA, Skip possesses all the tools needed to lead the association.”

Powe has been involved with the COC since 2011, including various chairman and leadership roles. With his experience leading the way nationally with the implementation of e-Ticketing, he currently serves as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) for FHWA’s EDC-6 e-Ticketing Implementation Team in addition to the several e-Ticketing research work groups.

“It is an honor to be named executive director,” Powe said. “To think that I am only the sixth person to serve in this role as the association enters its 76th year is humbling. I understand the work of our members and have strong relationships with them, as well as with ALDOT and county personnel across the state. I am thankful to the board for trusting me to lead this association, and I am excited to follow in the footsteps of our previous executive directors as we move the industry forward ‘on the road ahead Building Alabama’s Future.”’

Powe completed his Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Auburn University in 1993 and is a licensed professional engineer in Alabama and Arkansas.