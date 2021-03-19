Alabama House Democratic Caucus applauds the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

Contributed by the Alabama House Democratic Caucus

Alabama House Democrats enthusiastically support the historic economic relief and stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed by President Biden last week. The $1.9 trillion package not only includes $1,400 individual relief payments and additional financial support for families with children, but it also funds a variety of other initiatives to accelerate vaccine production and distribution. The legislation is predicted to rapidly bolster economic growth and to cut child poverty in America by half.

Alabama House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D-Madison) remarked, “The American Rescue Plan will have an immediate and significant impact on struggling Alabamians and their families. Measures like extending and increasing unemployment benefits and expediting financial assistance to small businesses will help Alabama as it continues to deal with the consequences of COVID-19.”

During President Biden’s address to the nation last night, as he explained the many benefits and details of the plan to America, he said, “And there’s nothing, nothing — from the bottom of my heart, I believe this – there’s nothing we can’t do when we do it together.”

Rep. Daniels agreed, saying, “That’s why the House Democratic Caucus Agenda, ‘Working Together. Achieving Results‘ is so important right now for the people of Alabama. Our number one priority is combatting COVID-19 and ensuring that Alabamians have access to the affordable health care that they need and deserve. As President Biden stated, it’s not time to let our guard down, it’s time for each of us to do our part. The American Rescue Plan is an example of what we can achieve when we work together.”