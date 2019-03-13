Airbnb launches Open Homes program for Lee County residents

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Airbnb has started its Open Homes Program to help displaced Lee County residents and deployed relief workers as a result of the damage caused by recent tornadoes.

The program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing in the area for any length of time between March 4 and March 25 and is active in Southeast Alabama and Southwest Georgia, including Columbus, Albany, Montgomery, Greenville and Selma.

Airbnb’s goal is to ensure those able to open their homes, as well as anyone who is affected and in need of temporary accommodation, know of the program’s availability.

The Open Homes Program is currently available through from March 4 through March 25. To those interested in providing housing or options for housing, go to airbnb.com/leecountytornadoes.

Background:

This concept began organically back in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy and has since grown into a global disaster response initiative that makes it easy for Airbnb hosts to provide space for people in need when disasters strike.

Below, please find an official statement from Kellie Bentz, Airbnb’s Head of Global Disaster Response and Relief:

“Airbnb’s Open Homes Program has been activated to assist residents displaced by and relief workers deployed to respond to the devastating tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia yesterday. Through the program, those in need of temporary accommodations can connect with Open Homes hosts in the area free of charge,” Bentz said.