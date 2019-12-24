A Mother’s Rest opening second respite inn for caregivers; Lee County is in service area

Special to the

A Mother’s Rest Charitable Respite Foundation is bringing its revolutionary health initiative and respite program for parents and caregivers to the mountains of North Georgia. The historic “Lawton Place Manor” in Mt. Airy, the former home of legendary baseball player Ty Cobb and most recently a popular wedding event venue, will soon serve as AMR’s second year-round respite inn location.

The benefits of proactive self-care have been long overlooked in the disability community. Acknowledging the emotional and physical strains parents and caregivers face is imperative in ensuring the best long term care to their loved ones.

AMR’s flagship respite inn, The Terrace Guest House in New Market, Maryland, was the first of its kind in the nation to offer affordable, year-round respite opportunities for caregivers. After only 13 months of operation, it has served nearly (300) weary caregivers. Lawton Place Manor will be open nearly every weekend and is free of charge to all parents and caregivers who have loved ones with disabilities and/or chronic illness. AMR hosts moms/women, dads/men and couples retreats.

Parents of children with disabilities and chronic illness, all adoptive and foster parents, spouses of wounded veterans, special educators and those caring for their own aging parents are eligible to attend. Guests typically come for three night respite weekends where they can achieve recuperative rest, decompression and fellowship with other caregivers who understand their life challenges.

AMR retreats are completely free-style, without scheduled activities or programming. Their theme is #SLEEPMATTERS.

A Mother’s Rest is seeking public support to fully fund the purchase, prep, furnishing, and part-time staffing of this respite sanctuary that will serve 500-plus families throughout Georgia and the southeast annually. Once fully funded, they hope to be open for guests by March 2020.

All donations are tax deductible and can be made online through this Charity GoFundMe link. Donors can also send a check to: A Mother’s Rest, 32 West Main Street, New Market, MD 21774 (with a note for GA Capital Campaign).

AMR relies entirely on donations from private individuals, churches, businesses, and foundations to provide these critical health services to caregivers.

For more information about AMR, visit www.amothersrest.org.