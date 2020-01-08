25th Annual Beekeeping Symposium set for Feb. 1

Special to the

Opelika Observer

A lot of people are buzzing about the 25th Annual Beekeeping Symposium. At this year’s symposium, beekeepers with all levels of expertise have the chance to expand their knowledge.

Registration

The symposium is Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Clanton Conference and Performing Arts Center in Clanton. The cost to attend the workshop is $40 until Jan. 18. After this, registration will be at the door only and will increase to $60.

To complete early registration, visit the Alabama Extension Store online or print and complete the mail in registration form. The printed form should be mailed to:

Lindsey Tramel, ACES

107 Comer Hall

Auburn University, Alabama 36849-5635

Speakers

The symposium will feature many speakers, including two keynote speakers, Meghan Milbrath and Jennifer Tsuruda.

Milbrath is a Michigan State Extension academic specialist and will discuss anatomical adaptions of honeybees. She will also provide up-to-date information on swarm biology and management.

Tsuruda is a University of Tennessee Extension apiculturist and will speak on using photography to improve inspection, the basics of honey bee nutrition and responsible beekeeping.

Throughout the day, other extension specialists, graduate students, assistant professors, beekeepers and more will present a variety of information on producing, running and managing a bee operation.

Beginner Beekeeper Program

The symposium also includes a program for beginning beekeepers to learn how to successfully start a bee operation. Members of the Alabama Beekeepers Association and master beekeepers will present information to help beginning beekeepers best develop their skills and their operations.

• What Should I Expect During My First Year?– Scott Lucas

• What Tools Do I Need?– Allyson Andrews

• What Equipment Do I Need?– Damon Wallace

• How Long Do Bees Live?– Troy Latham

• What Is Making My Bees Sick?– Keith Fletcher

• What Mistakes Will I Make?– Kate Pugh

More Information

For more information, contact Tramel at lat0025@auburn.edu. or visit the Alabama Beekeepers Association website.