Auburn flag football seniors play for a good cause

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Pearl Simmons’ older sisters, Kinsley and Layla Simmons, each spent their senior soccer seasons at Auburn High School raising money for a cause close to their family. Now, it’s Pearl Simmons’ turn, and she’s recruited flag football teammate A.K. Jackson to join her.

Earlier this season, the two seniors launched Touchdowns for Diabetes, a fundraiser supporting people living with Type 1 diabetes. Community members can pledge a donation for each touchdown or interception the pair records this season, or make a one-time gift.

Money raised stays in the Auburn-Opelika area, benefiting the EAMC Foundation and East Alabama Health’s Diabetes and Nutrition Center, which provides diabetes education and counseling.

The cause is personal for both players. Pearl Simmons’ father, Kendall Simmons, lives with Type 1 diabetes, and Jackson is playing in honor of her sister, Ellie Ann, who was diagnosed at age 10.

“It’s in our family,” Pearl Simmons said. “It’s just a way to support the cause and help other people who are going through this.”

Football runs in the Simmons family, too. Kendall Simmons played at Auburn University before winning two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his daughter is now carrying that tradition forward on the flag football field.

When Pearl Simmons’ senior year arrived, her mother challenged her to see how much she could raise, which turned the family’s fundraising tradition into a friendly competition between the sisters.

“I was thinking, ‘Hmm, I wonder how I can get more than them, but also bring in a close friend of mine,’” Pearl Simmons said. “Then I thought about A.K. and how her sister has it, so obviously she would want to support the cause too.”

Pearl Simmons said the sibling rivalry has stayed friendly so far, largely because she’s ahead. Her sisters were defenders for the Lady Tigers and tied their fundraising to goals scored, which she pointed out is a tougher stat to rack up than passes she intercepts and the touchdowns Jackson scores.

“They can’t really say anything to me because right now we’re winning,” Pearl Simmons said with a grin.

The players’ mothers handle the campaign’s logistics and keep the pair focused on spreading the word. The fundraiser runs throughout the remainder of the 2026 season, and the team was preparing for a midseason check-in to see whether the campaign is on pace and how much more it needs to raise.

To learn more, make a pledge or donate, visit eastalabamahealth.org/touchdownsfordiabetes, use the links in the players’ Instagram bios — @alyssakate_jackson and @olivia_simmo — or text “TOUCHDOWNS” to 50155 to receive a donation link.

All donations made to Touchdowns for Diabetes are tax deductible.