Obituaries | Oct. 3, 2026 Earl Norton

Earl Norton, 88, of Auburn, Alabama, died on Oct. 3, 2026. Earl was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on Nov. 13, 1937 to Earl Wood and Fannie Lee Norton. He grew up in rural Etowah County where he saw the sun and moon rise over Lookout Mountain. He graduated from Etowah High School and went on to Auburn University where he played trumpet in the AU Marching Band, participated in Naval ROTC, and earned a B.S. in Agricultural Science in 1960 and an M.S. in Agronomy and Soils in 1964. Upon graduation Earl served on active duty with the U.S. Navy before beginning his career with the U.S.D.A. Natural Resources Conservation Service (formerly the Soil Conservation Service).

Earl retired in 1994 with 37 years of federal service and immediately began his second career as a natural resources consultant for erosion and sediment control planning in the private and public sectors of the construction industry. He taught a conservation course at Auburn University, coordinated a statewide erosion and sediment control program in construction stormwater for the AL Soil and Water Conservation Committee, and worked as a specialist in the program.

Earl believed strongly in professional development and obtained certifications as a Professional Agronomist, Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control, Crop Advisor and Prescribed Burn Manager. He was a longtime member of the Soil and Water Conservation Society (SWCS), the International Erosion Control Association (IECA), the American Society of Agronomy, the Soil Science Society of America and several state-level organizations. He received numerous recognitions and honors for his contributions to the field. He was inducted into the Hall of Honor by the Auburn University Agricultural Alumni Club and honored as a Fellow of the SWCS, a Sustained Contributor of the IECA and the Soil Conservationist of the Year and Water Conservationist of the Year by the Alabama Wildlife Association.

In addition to his career pursuits, Earl was an active member of Auburn United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir for 50 years. He was also a long-term member and driving force behind the Methodist Men organization, serving in many leadership roles over the years including president and kitchen manager.

In 1999, Earl purchased a small forest (“Earl Wood”) near Camp Hill, Alabama, where he enjoyed practicing his certifications on the land. He believed that work as a conservationist is a noble calling, and his intent was to work as long as his health permitted, which is exactly what he did. Whenever he had an opportunity to tell his story, Earl acknowledged that he was a product of family, farm, church, education, friends, networking and hard work. Life exceeded his expectations, and he perceived himself fortunate beyond description.

Earl is preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wood and Fannie Lee Norton, and his brother John Norton. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Julia Norton; sons, Tony (Lisa) Norton and Daniel (Susan) Norton, both of Auburn: grandchildren, Brad Norton (Sean Flowers) of Rochester, New York; Ashley (Levi) Sexton of Cartersville, Georgia, Payne Norton of Birmingham and Camille Norton of Auburn.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be directed to the Earl L. Norton Memorial Scholarship Fund or Auburn United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers.

Contributions for the Memorial Scholarship Fund may be made by check, payable to the Alabama Chapter of SWCS with “Earl L. Norton Memorial Scholarship Fund” included in the memo line, and mailed to:

Alabama Chapter of SWCS, PO Box 116, Auburn, AL 36831-0116

Those wishing to contribute online may do so through the Memorial Scholarship Fund donation page. (https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/earl-l-norton-memorial-scholarship-fund).