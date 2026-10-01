AU Inaugural Top Dog competition showcases Auburn-trained canines and handlers

BY GATOR KINCAID FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — From busy airports to crowded stadiums, national security and public safety are often reinforced by four-legged guardians whose training traces back to Auburn University.

Auburn, known for its top-ranked veterinary program and graduates who have become veterinarians around the world, hosted its inaugural Top Dog Performance Competition at Beard-Eaves Memorial Coliseum. Canines and handlers from multiple law enforcement agencies competed for the Dog Bowl Trophy.

The event was held in conjunction with Auburn’s recognition of its university dog as the grand marshal of this year’s Homecoming Parade.

“We just thought, in conjunction with this, that we would bring these amazing dogs together with their operational communities,” said Paul Waggoner, director of Auburn’s Canine Performance Sciences program. “These dogs protect us, our children and critical infrastructure around the country, as well as here locally.”

Teams from Auburn, Opelika and agencies across Alabama and Georgia participated in the competition.

The competition featured high-stakes detection trials, physical conditioning and strength tests for handlers and dogs, veterinary emergency training scenarios, and real-time knowledge checks.

Participants also completed simulated bag and room searches inside the coliseum. During the exercises, the canines were required to detect hazards they could encounter in real-world situations.

“We came up with the idea to have a competition to test the dogs and handlers and put them through rigorous training, including speed and strength, to navigate the course,” Waggoner said. “As you can see, they did wonderfully.”

The event also highlighted Auburn’s university dog, which has been associated with the school for an estimated 26 years.

“Today we showcased the Auburn University dog that is at your service,” said Pam Haney, manager of Auburn’s Canine Performance Sciences program. “We know these dogs are the most elite. We know we are breeding superior detection dogs, and that the Auburn University dog is the ultimate protector. Today, we had a competition to determine who was the top dog.”

Una and handler Sage Wolcott took first place. Ester and handler Shane Ladden finished second, while Jet and handler Michael Veasey placed third.