On the Mark | Bulldogs, Tigers renew rivalry

OPINION —

After a much-needed week off, Opelika High School returns to action Friday, Oct. 2, in one of the biggest games on the regular season schedule, traveling to Duck Samford Stadium to face archrival Auburn High School in a crucial Class 6A Region 2 showdown.

The Tigers enter the contest at 3-2, while the Bulldogs are 2-2. Both teams are 2-1 in region play, making this game vitally important in the race for playoff positioning. With every region win carrying extra weight, both schools understand that a strong finish could mean the difference between earning a coveted first-round playoff bye or facing an extra postseason hurdle.

Auburn holds a razor-thin edge in the all-time series, leading 50-48-3. Last season provided another dramatic chapter as the Tigers won the regular-season meeting before Opelika turned the tables with a memorable victory in the Class 6A state semifinal round on the way to a championship appearance.

Looking at the 2026 season, the similarities between the teams are hard to ignore. Both suffered region losses to Central, and both fell in highly competitive non-region matchups. Opelika dropped a game to Hoover, while Auburn came up short against Hewitt-Trussville.

In many ways, Friday’s contest appears to be a matchup between two evenly matched football teams looking for the statement victory that could help define the second half of the season.

Opelika head coach Jonathan Chandler used the open week to give his players a brief mental and physical break while still focusing on improvement. The Bulldogs were off on Monday before returning to work in the indoor facility Tuesday and practicing in the mornings the remainder of the week.

“I wanted to allow the kids a little break but get better as a team,” Chandler said. “This is a huge rivalry. I remember all the games against Auburn when I was a player. I am sure these kids will remember their games.”

Chandler understands better than most what this rivalry means. As a former Bulldog player, he experienced the emotions and intensity firsthand. Now, as Opelika’s head coach, he is preparing a new generation of Bulldogs for another memorable Friday night.

One of the more refreshing aspects of Chandler’s perspective is the respect he has for Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge.

“I really respect Coach Etheredge. Wow, what a good man,” Chandler said. “I called on him when I was an assistant coach, and I don’t mind asking him questions as a head coach. He has been there and done that many times and keeps things in perspective. I know the game will be played on the field, not in social media or in the stands.”

That mutual respect between two successful coaching staffs serves as a reminder of what makes high school athletics special. The rivalry is fierce, but the focus remains where it belongs, between the sidelines on Friday night.

Tidbits

The Bulldogs enter the game healthy and eager for another opportunity against their longtime rival.

Friday’s contest could also carry a bit of historical significance. With Plains High School scheduled to open in 2028 and expected to divide Auburn High School’s enrollment, there’s a possibility this could be among the final Opelika-Auburn matchups played at the historic Duck Samford Stadium.

Another interesting note: no first-year Opelika head coach has defeated Auburn in his first meeting against the Tigers since 1960. Chandler will look to become the first Bulldog coach in more than six decades to accomplish that feat.

One thing is certain. Records, rankings and statistics often take a back seat when Opelika and Auburn meet. Rivalry games have a way of creating their own storylines, and Friday night should be no different.

For Bulldog fans unable to attend, the game can be heard on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, streamed online at KickerFM.com and on the free iHeartRadio app. Fans can also watch the game on NFHS Network for a subscription fee.

The stage is set. The Bulldogs are rested. The Tigers are waiting.

Now it’s time for one more chapter in one of East Alabama’s greatest football rivalries.