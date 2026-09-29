On the Tracks returns with wine, art, downtown experiences

Opelika Main Street event on Oct. 9 will feature 19 stops, live music, light bites and new partnership with East Alabama Arts

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — For more than two decades, On the Tracks has invited residents and visitors to spend an evening exploring downtown Opelika one glass at a time.

Opelika Main Street Director Kelsey Gallahar Sullivan said the event has been held at least once a year since 2005, making this year the downtown tradition’s 21st anniversary.

While the basic concept has remained much the same, Sullivan said the event has evolved over the years, with changes to food options, live music locations and the number of participating businesses.

“We definitely have more participants now than we’ve ever had,” she said.

This year’s On the Tracks will feature 19 stops throughout downtown, with guests having the opportunity to sample wines from around the world while visiting locally owned businesses.

Sullivan said the event will include 19 wines spread among the participating stops. Buddy Ingram of Sante Wine Shop helped curate the selections.

Participating businesses begin the process by identifying the type of wine they would like to serve and the price range they prefer. Opelika Main Street then works with Ingram to select an appropriate wine for each location.

The selections are not limited to Alabama or regional wines.

“It’s wines from all over the world,” Sullivan said.

Guests who discover something they enjoy will also have opportunities to purchase wines from downtown wine shops after the event.

More than a wine tasting

On the Tracks’ purpose extends beyond wine.

“This event is based around inviting people to visit our downtown businesses, meet the owners and find something new they may not have seen before,” she said. “The wine is just the method to invite people to each stop.”

That connection to downtown Opelika is also reflected in the event’s name, which draws from the city’s railroad history.

“The event would not be what it is without downtown Opelika,” Sullivan said. “We depend on the atmosphere both physically and economically to make this event a success year after year.”

Historically, approximately 400 tasting tickets have been sold for On the Tracks, while Sullivan said more than 1,200 people may be in downtown’s main corridor during the event.

This year, organizers hope to sell closer to 500 tickets.

Sullivan said one reason people continue to return is the opportunity to experience downtown in a different way.

“I think people love the environment of being in downtown after hours with our businesses open,” she said. “It just offers a different vibe than any other event that happens downtown.”

She said the event gives residents an opportunity to interact with business owners outside the usual day-to-day shopping and dining experience.

Art and food added to this year’s event

One of the largest additions this year is a partnership between Opelika Main Street and East Alabama Arts.

Artwork created during East Alabama Arts’ Paint the Town event earlier this summer will be displayed during On the Tracks.

Paint the Town participants moved throughout downtown Opelika gathering inspiration for their work, and those pieces will now return to the area that inspired them.

Sullivan said several new businesses will also participate in On the Tracks for the first time.

“We are so excited to see them meet the community,” she said.

This year will also feature dedicated food stops, with some businesses offering light bites or product samples as part of the event.

Downtown restaurants will remain open for regular service, and organizers also plan to bring in a food truck.

Live music will continue throughout the evening

Following On the Tracks, Blackberry Breeze will perform during a post-event concert beginning at 9 p.m. at the Bottling Plant Event Center. The concert is being presented with support from Scott Brown of WhistleStop Bottle & Brew and the Bottling Plant Event Center.

Visitors will also be able to view artwork and purchase custom poetry from Love, Girl Tyler, with Sullivan hinting that additional activities may still be added.

Designed for newcomers and wine lovers alike

Sullivan said guests do not need to be experienced wine drinkers to enjoy the event.

Wine descriptions will be available for attendees who want to learn more about the selections they are sampling.

“The event is for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

For first-time attendees, Sullivan said the focus should be less on knowing wine and more on enjoying the experience.

“I would tell them to expect a night full of community and connecting with the businesses that make Downtown Opelika special,” she said. “The wine and bites are just a bonus.”

Supporting downtown

On the Tracks is Opelika Main Street’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Proceeds from ticket sales support the nonprofit organization’s programs, activities and operations in downtown Opelika.

Purchases made at participating businesses during the event directly support those businesses as well.

Sullivan said the larger goal is to introduce people to businesses they may later visit again.

“We hope that visitors will find something they love and then come back another time,” she said.

Planning for On the Tracks begins months in advance and includes conversations with downtown business owners about ways to improve the event.

A committee meets throughout the planning process, while Opelika Main Street handles the planning and execution in-house.

The organization also works with the CITY of Opelika and Auburn-Opelika Tourism on regulations, promotion and event support.

Sullivan said the event depends heavily on the participation of downtown businesses.

“They are the ones who are serving, connecting and supporting this event,” she said.

Safety measures continue

Organizers are also continuing measures designed to encourage responsible alcohol consumption.

Last year, Opelika Main Street introduced a passport system to limit the number of wine samples available to ticket holders.

The tasting cups were also designed to clearly show the proper sample size.

This year, Sullivan said pourers will receive required training regarding serving amounts, while the addition of light bites provides another food option for guests during the evening.

Ultimately, Sullivan said she hopes guests leave On the Tracks having discovered more than a new favorite wine.

“I hope people find a new space or business that will bring them back to Downtown Opelika again and again,” she said.

For Sullivan, that connection is what has allowed On the Tracks to remain a downtown tradition for more than 20 years.

“On the Tracks has become an Opelika tradition because it gives people a fun way to experience downtown, discover local businesses and spend time together in a place that feels like home,” she said.