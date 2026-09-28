Lee County approves budget, bridge grant application

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission authorized an application Monday for $320,000 in state funding to replace a weight-restricted bridge on Lee Road 194, while also approving the county’s fiscal year 2027 budget, annual highway maintenance bids and three subdivision plats.

The Rural Logging Efficiency Grant application seeks funds from the Alabama Forestry Commission to replace BIN3603 on Lee Road 194 in Commission District 4.

County Engineer Justin Hardee said the statewide program is intended to improve bridge infrastructure and economic access to timberland.

The bridge, located south of U.S. Highway 280 and east of Lee Road 175, is currently posted with a four-ton weight restriction. Hardee said even an empty log truck could not cross it, forcing traffic serving “hundreds and hundreds of acres of timberland” to use alternate routes.

“We do feel this is a competitive candidate for this program,” Hardee said.

If funded, the grant would cover 80% of the project, with Lee County providing an $80,000 local match.

Fiscal year 2027 budget

The commission also approved a fiscal year 2027 budget totaling just under $80 million following a presentation by Blake Beck during the work session.

The budget includes a 5% increase for county employees beginning in October. Commissioners also noted that planned capital projects can be completed without borrowing money.

Highway bids awarded

Hardee presented the Highway Department’s annual maintenance bids for fiscal year 2026-27.

The commission approved awards to:

Ergon Asphalt & Emulsion for emulsified asphalt with rejuvenator

East Alabama Paving for picked-up-at-the-plant bituminous treatment

Advanced Asphalt Products LLC for plant cold mix

Thompson Tractor Company for grader cutting edges

The commission rejected the sole bid from Martin Marietta Aggregates for maintenance stone and authorized the Highway Department to negotiate prices.

Hardee said state law allows negotiation when only one bid is received. He confirmed after the meeting that the Martin Marietta bid was the only one rejected.

Commissioners also approved extensions of existing contracts with Foley Products Company LLC, Petroleum Traders Corporation, Sunshine Supplies Inc., Vulcan Materials Company, Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Inc. and Fletcher Oil Company.

Residents raise River Rock concerns

Commissioners approved the final plat for River Rock Subdivision, Phase II, after hearing concerns about stormwater runoff, wells and septic systems.

The 41.7-acre development along Lee Road 319 in District 3 contains 23 lots and is owned by JBS Development Inc.

Lois Redding, who lives downstream from portions of the development, said residents were not opposed to the subdivision.

“We’re not opposed to the subdivision,” Redding said. “The only concern that I have is runoff.”

She said she was concerned about runoff affecting nearby wells and waterways.

Resident Gayle Evans also questioned the number of wells and septic systems planned.

“Just having so many septics and wells in that small of an area, and you add 30 more in there now. That’s a lot,” Evans said.

Hardee said the county will not sign the final plat until the Lee County Health Department has approved it. The project engineer said all lots meet minimum size requirements for septic systems and wells.

Commissioners were also told the Lee County Water and Sewer Authority has long-range plans to extend water service along Lee Road 319 and other roads branching from Lee Road 318.

Other subdivision plats

Commissioners also approved:

Hallawaka Creek Estates, along Lee Roads 781 and 894 in District 4, with four lots on 1.48 acres.

Haven Wood Subdivision, along Alabama Highway 51 in District 5, with six lots on approximately 16.15 acres.

Neither includes new county-maintained streets.

The commission tabled the Sumner — Alabama Highway 51 Division of Parcel 3 after adjoining property owner Seth Belcher raised stormwater runoff concerns.

The proposed 5.05-acre division in District 4 would contain five lots.

Belcher said he owns 40 adjoining acres but did not receive a notification letter. His parents received one Friday and alerted him to the meeting.

“The only concern I have, I don’t have any concerns other than just the storm runoff,” Belcher said.

He said his downhill property includes a creek, wetlands and a pond.

Hardee said the development did not trigger county stormwater requirements based on its proposed impervious surface but offered to look further into Belcher’s concerns.

Commissioners tabled the plat to give Belcher additional time to review the plans.

Speed bump policy explained

At the request of District Five Commissioner Richard LaGrand, the commission added a discussion of speed bumps to the agenda.

Hardee said residents requesting speed bumps must identify proposed locations and obtain signatures from at least 66% of affected property owners.

If approved, residents pay the initial purchase cost, while the county installs and maintains the speed humps.

“They do have negative effects to them,” Hardee said. “They always make noise and they work 24/7.”

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