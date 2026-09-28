Obituaries | Week of Sept. 28, 2026

JOHN TREECE STATION

John Treece Staton was born on June 25, 1938, in Stafford, Kansas. He passed away on Sept 27, at the age of 88.

John grew up in St. John, Kansas, and attended Emporia State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master’s degree in Elementary School Psychology.

On Dec. 27, 1961, John married the love of his life, Connie Womacks. They shared 64 wonderful years together, building a life filled with love, family and service.

John had a daughter, Jamie Jo who passed away as an infant and has a daughter, Debra, who spent 17 years in the Auburn City School System, ending her career as principal at J.F. Drake Middle School.

John was a proud grandfather of Allie and Tanner and great-grandfather of Winnie and John Flynn. Family meant everything to him, and he took great joy in watching them grow, supporting their interests and always making time for them.

John was also known for his stone-carved crosses, a reflection of his creativity, faith and generous spirit. His faith, family and friends were the foundations of his life. He found true happiness in helping others and was always willing to lend a hand, offer a kind word or provide encouragement to anyone in need.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the J.F. Drake Middle School John Staton Fund, Auburn located at 655 North Donahue Dr., Auburn, AL 36832 or at the link below:

Link to donate

He is survived by Connie Staton and family; Debbie and Bryan Flowers, Allie and Nick Devine, John Flynn and Winters Devine, Tanner and Peri Cimo.

Funeral services will be held Oct. 15, 3 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Church Chapel. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. at Auburn United Methodist Chapel.

MARY RUTH SMITH

Mary Ruth (MR) Boggs Smith of Auburn and Saint George Island, Florida, died Sept. 16, 2026. MR was the oldest daughter of Dr. James Glenn and Nancy Reed Boggs of Russell, Kentucky.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judith Ann Pratt.

She is survived by her husband, Leo Anthony (Tony) Smith; sister, Nancy Ellen MacBride (William) of Bozeman, Montana; three sons; three daughters-in-law; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

MR was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on July 23, 1940. After her father completed medical school in Boston, the family moved to Majestic, Kentucky, a coal mining location so remote it offered no public education. MR accomplished her elementary education by riding a commercial bus to Matewan, West Virginia, each day to attend a West Virginia school. She said the bus ride often included colorful characters.

In 1952, the family moved to Russell, Kentucky, where she participated in the school marching band playing clarinet, played piano for the church and dated a football player named Hatfield whom she described as quite a nice young man.

In September 1958, MR enrolled in Emory University’s five-year nursing degree program. On Oct. 19, she was invited to attend a college Sunday School class offered by St. Mark’s Methodist Church to Emory, Agnes Scott and Georgia Tech students taught by Dr. Bill Mallard, a Candler School of Theology professor. At the class, she was introduced to Georgia Tech freshman Tony Smith and within five seconds, they were in love (don’t smile, dear reader, such events happen in other than fairy tales).

MR and Tony married Sept. 9, 1962, after he completed his BIE degree, and she had one year remaining in her nursing program. During the following year, MR graduated from Emory, became a registered nurse in Georgia and worked in Emory Hospital. She experienced a two-year career hiatus while Tony was on military active duty but became an RN in Indiana and again worked while he completed his PhD at Purdue. The family moved to Auburn in January 1969.

In addition to working to support her family, MR became a mother. Glenn Anthony was born December 1963; Allen Joseph was born April 1967; and Christopher David was born August 1968. MR enjoyed and excelled in the role of full-time motherhood; however, she became a RN in Alabama and returned to work at what is now East Alabama Medical Center in the mid-1970s. At EAMC, she served various times as nursing supervisor of the evening shift, emergency room, intensive care and along with one physician, a secretary and two beds in a hall, initiated what has become the hospital’s outpatient surgery program. She left EAMC in the 1980s to work in Auburn University’s Student Health Center’s Women’s Health program until she retired in 1995.

MR’s Appalachian roots nurtured her interest in hand crafts. She designed and constructed pine straw baskets, hand stitched several full-sized quilts along with a few small ones, excelled in producing needlework samplers, knitted sweaters and Christmas stockings into one of which she inserted her December child and hung from the mantel as a gift to Tony, refinished antique furniture, wove cloth tape and hickory bark chair seats and finished all of the furniture Tony constructed for their St. George Island home. Additionally, MR became an accomplished cook and baker of bread.

MR greatly admired and loved her daughters-in-law and their children: Laura LaHatte (Glenn), Penny Hemphill (Allen) and Lilla Hood (Chris). Laura’s children are: Jessica Smith Cooper (Griffin Dean Cooper) and James Andrew Smith; Penny’s children are: Anna Janine Smith (fiancé Bowen Shaner) and Elizabeth Quillian Smith (Ashish Katuri); Lilla’s children are: Reed Quillian Smith and Duncan Walsh Smith.

MR was delighted to be a namesake of and love a great-granddaughter: Mary Andrews (Andie) Cooper (Jessica and Griff Cooper), who was born in 2025.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Oct. 17, at Memorial Park Cemetery, section “E,” in Auburn. Any memorials should be directed to The Food Bank of East Alabama, 355 Industry Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36832.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directing.

MARY ANN CRUMPTON

Mary Ann Crumpton, 83, of Little Texas, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2026.

Mary Ann was born on Jan. 26, 1943, in Lee County to Vann and Mary Bufford. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend whose kindness and love touched the lives of many.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Vann and Mary Bufford; her beloved husband, J.W. Crumpton; her sister, Esther Waters; and her brothers, Rusty Bufford and Leo Bufford.

She leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish her memory, including her children, Ken (Carla) Crumpton, Kathy (Tony) Ford and Kraig (Tracy) Crumpton; her grandchildren, Sawyer Crumpton, Sander Crumpton, Melissa (Justin) Martin, Chance (Allison) Ford, Casondra Newell, Trent Neeley and Stephanie (Scott) Langley; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

Mary Ann dedicated 30 years of her life to serving as an administrative assistant with the Veterans Administration in Tuskegee before retiring. She also spent time working at Auburn University. Throughout her life, Mary Ann was known for her caring heart, her love for her family and the special place she held in the lives of those who knew her.

She will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered and forever cherished by her family and friends. Her memory will live on through the many lives she touched and the generations of family who carry her love with them.

A celebration of Mary Ann’s life will be announced at a later date and shared on Facebook for all who wish to come together and honor her memory.

SAMUEL W. WATKINS

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 at Creek Stand Methodist Cemetery, located on County Road 10, Hurtsboro, AL 36860.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

MILDRED GRINDLE

Mildred Grindle was born Oct. 22, 1936, and passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 16, 2026. She had not been sick, the Lord just needed another angel. She was 89 years old.

She is survived by her caretaker of 31 years, Shelby Epps; her adoptive family, Connie Irvin, Kelly Gavins, Kevin McInvale, Timothy Irvin, William Alford, Justin Alford and Brooklynn Street; good friends, Glenda Trull, Teresa Johnson, Patty Phillips, Vivian Cooper and ladies at the round table.

HARTWELL “CARY“ HILLYER

Hartwell “Cary“ Hillyer, 82, of Opelika, went to be with Jesus on Sept. 26, 2026. A lifelong resident of Opelika, Cary built a beautiful life centered around faith, family and loving others well.

Cary was married to the love of his life, Martha Jolly Hillyer. This October, Cary and Martha would have celebrated an incredible 60 years of marriage — a testament to a lifetime of love, devotion and commitment to one another.

Cary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. To his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he was known as Bobo, a name that represented so much more than simply being their grandfather. Bobo was a steady presence, a source of love and encouragement and someone his family could always count on.

Cary and Martha were blessed with two children, Jody Hillyer (Kelly) and Julie Hillyer Tudhope (Kevin).

His grandchildren include Hayden Hillyer (Chloe), Hunter Hillyer (Caris), Kyle Bugg (Sidney), Kalee Bugg Hodge (Chandler), Kent Bugg and Ty Tudhope (Abby).

One of Bobo’s greatest blessings was watching his family continue to grow. He was blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Mary Alton, daughter of Hayden and Chloe; Holden and Emerson, children of Hunter and Caris; Hadley and Brooks, children of Kyle and Sidney; and Anna Kate and Bo, children of Kalee and Chandler. His great-grandchildren brought tremendous joy to his life, and being their Bobo was a role he treasured deeply.

Cary was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Hillyer and Katherine Hillyer; his brother, Larry Hillyer; and his sisters, Gloria Hillyer Sharp and Judy Hillyer Adams.

Those who knew Cary knew what a special person he was. He was loved by so many and had a way of leaving a positive impact on everyone he met. His kindness was genuine, his love was steadfast and his faith was evident in the way he lived his life.

Cary truly embodied the fruits of the Spirit — love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. He didn’t simply speak about his faith; he lived it. He loved Jesus deeply, and he loved his family with his whole heart. His life was an example of what it means to serve others, love without condition and walk faithfully with the Lord.

Although his family will miss him more than words can express, they find comfort in knowing that Bobo is now at home with our Savior. The love he gave, the example he set and the faith he lived out will continue through the generations of the family he treasured.

Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 2, at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who feel led consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Cary’s son, Jody.

Cary’s life was a life well lived, a family well loved and a faith well demonstrated. His family will forever be grateful for the years they were blessed to call him their husband, Daddy, Bobo and friend.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Mathew 25:23.

STEVEN D. WALKER

Steven D. Walker, 70, of Troup County, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2026, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Walker was a loving and strong-willed man who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, and his service was a reflection of the strength and dedication he carried throughout his life.

Steven was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and friend. His love for his family was evident in all that he did, and he leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories that will remain in the hearts of his family and friends for years to come.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to noon at Frederick Dean Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at noon in the chapel.

Mr. Walker is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mary Jane Walker; his children, Amanda (Shane) Senn and Cheryl (Patrick) Fells; his siblings, Jean (Glenn) Padgett, Florence (Archie) Wilson and James (Shelly) Walker; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Estelle Walker; his daughter, Stephanie Walker; and his siblings, Morgan Walker, Ben Walker, Marion Marshall and Robert Walker.

Steven will be remembered for his strength, his strong will, his love for his family and the many lives he touched throughout his 70 years. Though he will be greatly missed, his memory will live on through his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.