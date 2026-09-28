Think Pink marks 22 years of support, celebration

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — What began as a walk and fundraiser has grown into a communitywide celebration of survivors, families and those still fighting breast cancer.

This year marks the 22nd annual Think Pink event, set for Thursday, Oct. 10, and organizers say the event has seen tremendous growth in recent years.

“In the last three years, it has quadrupled in size,” said Brandi Lashley, RN, Women’s Health Navigator and event coordinator. “We sold more than 500 T-shirts last year and are hoping for more this year.”

While Think Pink remains a fundraiser and walk, the event has expanded into something much larger.

“It is still a walk and a fundraiser, but it has turned into a celebration,” Lashley said.

The event is designed for survivors, family members and friends of all ages, with vendors, food trucks, entertainment and a variety of activity stations planned throughout the day.

This year’s theme, “Warriors in Pink,” is intended to recognize the many different paths people take through breast cancer.

“Warriors in Pink is just — they are warriors,” Lashley said. “You become a survivor from the day of diagnosis.”

The artwork selected for this year’s event reflects those different journeys. One figure represents someone who fought and won her battle, another represents someone still fighting, a third represents someone who fought and died and a fourth represents someone who has yet to be diagnosed.

“They all have their own journey and no matter how the story is written, they are ‘Warriors in Pink,’” Lashley said.

Think Pink has continued to grow with the support of local businesses, organizations and sponsors.

“They are the reason we are able to help so many women and men through the Spencer Cancer Center/EAMC Foundation Breast Health Fund,” Lashley said.

The fund helps provide screening and diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasounds, breast MRIs, radiology-guided breast biopsies, surgical consultations and post-mastectomy products for uninsured women and men throughout East Alabama.

For Lashley, one of the most emotional moments of the event comes when survivors and families of those who have died from breast cancer take part in the survivor walk.

“Every year when the survivors or the family members of the angels that are no longer with us line up to do their walk, we have the whole parking lot stop and cheer them on, all the way around the parking lot,” she said.

She said watching participants return from the walk is a moment that stays with her.

“Watching them throw their arms up in victory when coming back around always makes me emotional,” Lashley said. “Their smiles melt my heart and at that moment all the hard work that is put into this event is all what it is about.”

Volunteers also play a major role in making Think Pink possible.

“This is not a one-man show,” Lashley said.

Spencer Cancer Center employees, EAMC Foundation employees and board members, VCOM students and other volunteers help before, during and after the event.

Organizers are encouraging anyone interested in attending to register in advance.

“You don’t want to miss out, so to secure your registration ticket for entrance, and your T-shirt, go online using the QR code or link provided in the flyer to register,” Lashley said. “Each participant must register.”

The deadline for online registration and sponsorships is Tuesday, Sept. 29. Tickets will also be available the day of the event, although event T-shirts will be available only while supplies last.

Those unable to attend can still support the Breast Health Fund through donations to the EAMC Foundation or Spencer Cancer Center. Online donations will remain open through the day of the event.

Organizers are also encouraging breast cancer survivors to visit the Survivor’s Table during Think Pink.

Above all, Lashley said the event is intended to bring people together in support of those whose lives have been affected by breast cancer.

“Please come and enjoy the vendors, food trucks, entertainment and the different stations we have set up,” she said. “If you are a Breast Cancer Survivor, please do not forget to visit the survivor’s table.”