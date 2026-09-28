Come home to The Plains

SisterSally5, a retired Auburn University Dog from Auburn University’s Canine Performance Sciences program, served as grand marshal of the 2026 Auburn University Homecoming Parade on Sept. 25. Pictured with SisterSally5 is Auburn University Canine Performance Sciences Manager of Research and Development Pamela Haney. The highly trained detection dog helped lead the parade through downtown Auburn as students, alumni and community members celebrated Homecoming on the Plains. Auburn’s Canine Performance Sciences program develops specialized detection dogs for public-safety and national-security work.

PHOTO BY GABRIEL OBLETON | FOR THE OBSERVER