Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s Anthony Terling named Soul of The South finalist

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AUBURN-OPELIKA TOURISM

LEE COUNTY — Auburn-Opelika Tourism’s Anthony Terling, sports development director, has been named a 2026 Soul of the South finalist in the Philanthropy category, recognizing his commitment to supporting families affected by rare disease and the work he and his wife, Lindsey Terling, have built together through the Austin 1st Foundation.

Presented by SoulGrown, the annual Soul of the South awards celebrate Alabamians whose talent, leadership and work contribute to the culture and character of the state. Terling is one of three finalists selected in the Philanthropy category for 2026.

Anthony and Lindsey co-founded the Austin 1st Foundation in honor of their son, Anthony “Austin” Terling Jr., who was born with an ultra-rare genetic condition known as a UBA5 mutation. Austin passed away in 2022 at the age of 9, but his legacy continues through the foundation and the work Anthony and Lindsey have dedicated themselves to carrying forward. Together, they advocate for families navigating rare diseases, raise awareness and support research that can help improve outcomes for children and families facing similar diagnoses.

Through Austin 1st, the Terlings have transformed their family’s experience into a mission centered on advocacy, awareness and support for the rare disease community. Anthony carries that same commitment to service into his professional and community involvement, including his work with the Alabama Rare Disease Advisory Council and Children’s of Alabama Committee for the Future.

“Those of us who have the privilege of working alongside Anthony know what an incredible human he is,” said Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism. “This recognition may have Anthony’s name on it, but the work behind it belongs to Anthony and Lindsey together. They have found an incredible way to honor Austin’s life by creating meaningful support, awareness and hope for other families. We could not be prouder to see their work and Austin’s legacy recognized on a statewide stage.”

The 2026 Soul of the South winners will be announced during the fourth annual celebration on Thursday, Oct. 22, at Barber Motorsports Museum.

For more information about the Austin 1st Foundation and its mission, visit austin1stfoundation.org.