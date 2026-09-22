LIGHTS, RIDES, FAIR NIGHTS

Step right up: Lee County Fair returns Sept. 29

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Lee County Fair returns Sept. 29 through Oct. 3, bringing five days of midway rides, livestock competitions, pageants, live entertainment, exhibits and traditional fair food to the Lee County Fairgrounds.

The annual event will be held at 2408 Lafayette Highway in Opelika, just below Opelika High School.

The Lee County Fair traces its roots to 1948 and is celebrating 78 years in 2026.

Jerry Dakin said organizers have continued working to improve the fairgrounds for both visitors and volunteers.

“We have been working hard on our facility to make it more appealing to our community and our volunteers,” Dakin said.

He said organizers are hoping for a strong turnout this year and pointed visitors to the fair’s website for schedules, event information and discounted advance adult admission.

The gates open at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, with free admission until 6 p.m. Admission beginning at 6 p.m. will be $1 as part of the fair’s opening-night celebration. The $1 admission is offered Tuesday night only.

Regular admission during the remainder of the fair is $5 for adults, $4 for children ages 2 to 11 and $2 for seniors, first responders and members of the military. Discounted advance admission is available through the fair’s website at leecountyfair2408.com.

Armbands for unlimited midway rides will be available at the midway ticket booth.

Opening night kicks off busy week

Tuesday’s schedule begins with the fair’s grand opening ceremony at 5 p.m. The evening will also serve as Veteran Appreciation Night.

Livestock competition gets underway at 6:30 p.m. with a statewide lamb show in the livestock arena.

At 7 p.m., young bakers can take part in the children’s cookie contest while contestants take the stage for the Fairest of the Fair Pageant, which will be held under the tent.

The pageant is one of two competitions scheduled during fair week and gives local participants an opportunity to be part of one of the fair’s longstanding traditions.

On Wednesday, the Miss Lee County Fair Outstanding Teen Pageant begins at 7 p.m.

Additional pageant information, including contestant divisions and participation details, will be announced separately.

Livestock shows continue throughout week

Agricultural and youth activities remain an important part of the Lee County Fair.

Following Tuesday’s statewide lamb show, the livestock arena will host a heifer and steer show at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A statewide goat show begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and the 4-H Poultry Project will be featured beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

The competitions give youth exhibitors an opportunity to showcase months of work caring for and preparing their animals while giving fair visitors a closer look at the agricultural side of Lee County and the surrounding region.

Exhibits highlight creativity

The exhibit barn will again showcase work created by both youth and adult participants.

Entries may include sewing, crafts, photography, paintings, posters and Lego creations, along with baked goods and other food entries.

Youth and adults are judged separately, and eligible projects must have been completed since October 2025.

Exhibit items are to be registered at the large block building at the fairgrounds. All entries must be in place before judging begins Tuesday.

Booths and individual exhibits will be judged Tuesday before the fair opens to the public.

The exhibit barn will remain open during the fair, allowing visitors to view award-winning projects throughout the week.

Live music fills the fairgrounds

Dakin said this year’s entertainment lineup includes two performers with Nashville connections.

Alice Nelson will perform Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., while Jessie Lynn, known as “Alabama’s Singing Cowgirl,” will perform Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

Friday is billed as “Have All the Fun You Can Night,” with rides, food and the exhibit barn open throughout the evening. Jessie Lynn will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday night will feature local father-and-daughter duo Mark Wilson and Jessica Walters performing as Strawberry Whine from 7 to 9 p.m.

The fair opens at 4 p.m. Saturday for its final night, with rides, games and food continuing into the evening. Mark Wilson and Jessica Walters will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.

Fair food and midway fun return

Visitors can expect the familiar sights and sounds of the midway throughout the week, with rides and games available beginning opening night.

Traditional carnival food will return, but Dakin said visitors will have plenty of additional choices.

“The carnival provides a variety of standard foods,” he said.

Local churches will also offer food, along with the fair’s concession stand operated by Auburn VFW Post 5404, LA Catering and Food Truck and Rollin Oaks Coffee food truck.

“There will be a wide variety of food to choose from,” Dakin said.

Hot dogs, hamburgers, funnel cakes and other fair favorites will also be available throughout the week, giving visitors plenty of opportunities to combine a night of rides and entertainment with the traditional foods associated with the annual event.

For organizers, the fair is centered around creating memories with family, friends and the community — and planning for the next year begins almost as soon as the current fair ends.

Dakin said the fair is intended to remain a safe, family-oriented event.

“There are lots of rides for the young and old to enjoy, [as well as] the lights, activities, food and family time,” he said.

Lee County sheriff’s deputies will be on the grounds during the fair, and an experienced parking crew will help direct visitors.

“Our fair is a safe place for families,” Dakin said.

The 2026 Lee County Fair runs Tuesday, Sept. 29, through Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Lee County Fairgrounds, 2408 Lafayette Highway in Opelika.

Advance discounted admission and additional information are available at leecountyfair2408.com.