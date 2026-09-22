Public notices | Week of Sept. 21, 2026

Form of Advertisement of Completion
Legal Notice: In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that Toland Construction LLC, License # 51788, has completed, substantially, the contract for construction of Opelika High School Greenhouse Improvements located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika, AL. 36801 for the Opelika City Board of Education, 300 Simmons Street, Opelika, AL. 36801, located in the State of Alabama, County of Lee. The owners have made request for ﬁnal settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Krebs Engineering, Inc. 312 Catoma Street, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36104 Legal Run: 9/24/2026, 10/01/2026, 10/08/2026 , 10/15/2026
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
FAMILY COURT DIVISION
LEXUS R. HITE, Plaintiff,
vs.
KEATON GREEN, Defendant.
CASE NO.: CS-2026-9000124
NOTICE OF PATERNITY AND CUSTODY ACTION
Keaton Green, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer LEXUS R. HITE’S Verified Petition for Paternity, Custody, and Child Support by October 25, 2026, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. CS-2026-9000124.00, in the District Court of Lee County, Alabama.
DONE the 28th day of August, 2026.
MARY B. ROBERSON, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Elaine Thomaston
Beverlye Brady and Associates
1915 Professional Circle
Auburn, AL 368320
Attorney for the Plaintiff Legal run 09/03/26, 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26
STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 10-02-2026 at 10:00AM
Theus Moss Unit 427
Breanna Crayton Unit 576
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Run Date : 9-24-2026
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
THE ESTATE OF TERRY WAYNE GUTHRIE
PATRICIA WATFORD,
AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ,
Plaintiff,
vs. CIVIL ACTION NO. CV- 2026-232
A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama,
More particularly described as:
Lot 29 of Smithville Subdivision, located in Section 27, Township 18 North, Range
29 East, Lee County, Alabama, according to a map or plat thereof prepared by David H. Miller,
Registered Surveyor, dated August 22, 1972, said map or plat being of record in Plat Book 8,
Pages 106-107, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama
Arthilla Francine Collins, or her heirs, if deceased,
Alan C. Fisher, III, or his heirs, if deceased,
Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are
unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF COMPLAINT TO ESTABLISH TITLE
TO: Alan C. Fisher, III and any and all unknown parties claiming any present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest of any type whatsoever in the real property, which is the subject of this matter, described below:
Lee County Parcel Number: 43-15-08-27-0-000-059.000.
Lot 29 of Smithville Subdivision, located in Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 29 East, Lee County, Alabama, according to a map or plat thereof prepared by David H. Miller, Registered Surveyor, dated August 22, 1972, said map or plat being of record in Plat Book 8, Pages 106-107, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.
Commonly known as: 453 Bishop Road, Smiths Station, AL 36877
Notice is hereby given that The Estate of Terry Wayne Guthrie, Patricia Watford as Personal Representative has filed a complaint to establish title to the real property described above. All persons claiming any title, interest in, lien, or encumbrance in the lands described above shall have thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this Notice to answer the Complaint, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against them. The property affected by this Notice is described in the complaint and is described above.
Mary B. Roberson, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Carolyn C. Jolly
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504 Legal run 09/03/26, 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REX THUNDA SCOTT, DECEASED.
CASE NO: 2022-104
NOTICE OF FILING REPORT OF INSOLVENCY
Take notice that JONATHAN R. SCOTT, as personal representative of the Estate of REX THUNDA SCOTT, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 19th day of August 2026.
This case is set for hearing on the 8th day of October 2026 at 10:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.
If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Court at (334) 737-3670.
Done this the __ day of ____2026.
/s/ Jere Colley
Hon. Jere Colley
Judge of Probate Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JIMMY OSCAR COLLIER, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2026-283
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of August 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
TRACY L. COLLIER DILDY Personal Representatives
Carolyn C. Jolly
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
PROBATE NO: 2026-385
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MILDRED MOZELLE DEAN, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to LARRY EUGENE DEAN and CHRISTY DEAN NEISWINGER as Co-Executors of the Estate of MILDRED MOZELLE DEAN, deceased, on the 27th day of August 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Larry Eugene Dean Christy Dean Neiswinge Co-Executors of Estate
Susan K. Harmon
Attorney for Petitioner
P.O. Box 127
LaFayette, Al 36862
(334) 864-7263 Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA LAWSON SMILEY, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2026-460
NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION
Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of August 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. ANTHONY DERRICK SMILEY, JR. Personal Representative
Carolyn C. Jolly
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026
LEGAL NOTICE
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Ben B. Gordy Construction Co., Inc, Contractor, has completed the contract for the Construction of SCOREBOARD IMPROVEMENTS AT LOACHAPOKA HIGH SCHOOL AND BEULAH HIGH SCHOOL FOR LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPELIKA, ALABAMA at Beulah High School and Loachapoka High School for the State of Alabama and the County of Lee County, owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan McKee Architects.
Ben B. Gordy Construction Co., Inc., Contractor
8346 Fortson Court
Fortson GA 31808 Legal Run 09/3/26, 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOLORES TYSON, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2026-447
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to JURDEAN KNIGHT, Personal Representative on the 2nd day of September 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Jurdean Knight Legal run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEANNIE SMITH DEVENNY, Deceased
CASE NO.: 2026-445
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JENNY DEVENNY HATFIELD as Personal Representative of the Estate of JEANNIE SMITH DEVENNY, deceased on the 27th day of August, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Jenny DeVenny Hatfield
Personal Representative
David A. Hatfield, Attorney
414 Thoreau Spring Road
Madison, Alabama 35758
334-703-7685- Legal Run 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DEITRICK MATTHEWS, DECEASED
ESTATE NO.: 2026-248
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
Letters of Administration of the Estate of DEITRICK MATTHEWS, deceased, having been granted to Naiah Mathews, on the 28th day of August, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
Jere Colley Legal Run 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26
NOTICE OF COMPLETION
Adams Construction & Associates, Inc. has completed its work on the FY26 Facilities Seal Coating and Restriping Project for the City of Auburn. The contractor has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify and file any such claim with Adams Construction & Associates, Inc., 6053 Stage Road, Auburn, AL 36832, and the City of Auburn, Public Works Department, 4277 Wire Road, Suite 300, Auburn, Alabama 36832, within the next 30 days. Legal run 09/17/26, 09/24/26 & 10/1/26
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
LOUIS C. YOUNG , DECEASED.
LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: 2024-346
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of September, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
DERRICK WASHINGTON
Personal Representative
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 9/17/26, 9/24/26 & 10/1/26
PUBLIC NOTICE –
2014 FORD ESCAPE VIN 1FMCU9GX7EUD32165
SALE DATE IS 10/14/2026
MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE
1162 LEE ROAD 1 NOTASULGA AL 36866
334-319-1823 LEGAL RUN 09/17/26 & 09/24/26
LEGAL NOTICE OF COMPLETION
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notices hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, contractor, has completed the contract for construction of the Duck Samford Concessions Renovations (Fields 1-3) at 1720 East University Dr. Auburn AL 36830 for the state of Alabama and the city of Auburn, Alabama. Owners have made requests for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claims for labor materials or otherwise in conjunction with this project should immediately notify 356 Architects & Interiors, PO Box 1004, Dadeville AL 36853 ,
Whatley Construction LLC
PO Box 137 Opelika AL 36803. Legal run 09/17/26, 09/24/26, 10/1/26 & 10/8/26
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GENE ADKINS, DECEASED
CASE No. 2026-203
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Take notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to KAREN SUE MAHNKEN on the second day of September 2026 by the honorable Jerry Colley judge of probate court of Lee County Alabama.
Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against set a state are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
KAREN SUE MAHNKEN Legal Run 09/17/26, 09/24/26, 10/1/26
STATE OF ALABAMA
LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT
CASE NO. 2026-351
ESTATE OF CORA L. REAMES, DECEASED
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
Letters Testamentary of said Cora L. Reames, deceased, having been granted to Rhonda Ann Boothe and Melinda Lee Whitaker this 9th day of September 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.
Rhonda Ann Boothe and Melinda Lee Whitaker, Personal Representatives
Jeffery A. Hilyer
334-745-2564
Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 30
Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030. Legal run 09/17/26, 09/24/26 & 10/0126
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JO ANN WALKER, DECEASED.
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO.: 2026-333
NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be baiTed.
KATHRYN WALKER GILLOCK and IVY KIM WALKER TONEY
Personal Representatives
Carolyn C. Jolly Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 09/17/26, 09/24/26 & 10/01/26
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
In the Matter of: James Carpenter, an alleged incapacitated person
TO: Any relatives or interested parties to include James Carpenter II and Renee Sherk: Lee County OHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of James Carpenter. It is ordered that the 5TH day of November 2026, at 01:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 14th day of September 2026.
JERE COLLEY
PROBATE JUDGE
Margaret A. Mayfield Attorney for Lee County OHR Post Office Box 809
Opelika, AL 36803
(334) 745-0333 LEGAL RUN 09/17//26, 09/24/26 & 10/01/26
In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , October 30, 2026, at Opelika Ford and Opelika Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.
2014 Ford F-150
VIN# 1FTFX1EF3EKE35650
2016 Dodge Charger
VIN# 2C3CDXGJ1GH298948 Legal Run 09/17/26 & 09/24/26
PUBLIC NOTICE –
2015 PATHFINDER – VIN: 5N1AR2MN8FC669891
2006 CHEVORLET AVALANCHE – VIN: 3GNEC12Z06G107561
SALE DATE OCT 20 2026
MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE
1162 LEE ROAD 1 NOTASULGA AL 36866
334-319-1823 LEGAL RUN 09/24/26 & 10/01/26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1412 Opelika rd, Auburn, AL 36830 (334)703-6368 on October 01, 2026, at 10:00AM.
G95- Walter Williams
N162- Shamese Robison
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchases up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Run Date : 9/24/26
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
RICHARD L. WARE, DECEASED
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No: 2026-452
Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of September, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
RICHARD ALAN WARE
Personal Representative
Robert H. Pettey
Samford & Denson, LLP
P.O. Box 2345
Opelika, AL 36803-2345
(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 09/24/26, 10/01/26 & 10/08/26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830 on 10/01/26 at 10:00AM.
2066- Buchannon
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Run Date: 9/24/26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:
2020 South College St Auburn, AL 36832 October 1, 2026 at 10AM.
Tameka Stallworth
B77
Kristina Lissade
C317
Shakisha Sanford
C345
Asya Hammond
C418 Run Date: 9/24/26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3951 Pepperell Parkway Opelika, Alabama 36801 on October 01, 2026 at 10:00AM. Unit A51 Olvin Euceda . The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Run Date 09/24/2026
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
ESTATE OF JOSEPH WALTER COOPER III
Case no. 2025-076
Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of February, 2025, Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Joseph Walter Cooper III, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama. All persons having claims against the estate must file itemized and verified statements of such claims in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, within six (6) months after the granting of Letters Testamentary or the claims will be barred.
This 10th day of February, 2025.
Margaret McCullough Cooper
Personal Representative Legal Run 09/24/26, 10/01/26 & 10/08/26
ORDINANCE NO. 028-26
AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE LEASING OF A PORTION OF THE BUILDING LOCATED AT 1103 GLENN STREET TO LEE-RUSSELL COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS
BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:
Section 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described property of the City of Opelika, Alabama is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes:
A portion of the building located at 1103 Glenn Street and depicted on the Floor Plan attached hereto as Exhibit “B” (the “Leased Premises”). The Leased Premises consists of an area within the building containing approximately 2,270 square feet, including two classrooms, an office and kitchen as shown on the attached floor plan.
Section 2. That the City, having received an offer from Lee-Russell Council of Governments, to lease the Leased Premises for a monthly rental in the sum of $500. It is hereby declared to be in the best interest of the public and the City, to lease said property to Lee-Russell Council of Governments, for a term not to exceed three (3) years.
Section 3. That a proposed Lease Agreement to be entered into between the City and Lee-Russell Council of Governments, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit “A”, be and the same is hereby approved, authorized, ratified and confirmed in substantially the form submitted to the City Council.
Section 4. Pursuant to the authority granted by §11-47-21 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, the Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute and deliver said Lease Agreement in the name and on behalf of the City, and the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to attest said Lease Agreement.
Section 5. That this ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law.
Section 6. That the City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause this ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper published in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.
ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 15th day of September, 2026.
/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA
ATTEST:
/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK
TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 16th day of September, 2026.
/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK
ACTION BY MAYOR
APPROVED this the 16th day of September, 2026.
/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR
ATTEST:
/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK Legal Run 09/24/26
ORDINANCE NO. 027-26
AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE TEXT OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA
BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:
Section 1. Amendment. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, as amended, is further amended in the following respect:
(a) That Section 2.2 DEFINITIONS is further amended to add the following definitions of “Tobacco-Vape Store”, “Hemp Store”, “Pharmacy-Hemp Store” and “Grocery Store With Hemp Sales”.
TOBACCO-VAPE STORE—A business establishment utilized primarily for the sale of tobacco, hookah, or electronic smoking device products and accessories, or any combination thereof, and in which the sale of other products is merely incidental.
HEMP STORE—A package liquor store or other business establishment with a Consumable Hemp Products Specialty Retailer License from the ABC Board to sell consumable hemp.
PHARMACY-HEMP STORE—A pharmacy licensed by the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy with a Consumable Hemp Product Pharmacy License from the ABC Board to sell consumable hemp.
GROCERY STORE WITH HEMP SALES—A grocery store with a Consumable Hemp Products Retail Food Store License from the ABC Board to sell consumable hemp and that dedicates: (i) a minimum of 75 percent of the store’s selling area to the sale of food items listed in this subdivision; and (ii) at least 14,000 square feet of the store’s footprint to the sale of food items.
(b) That the use categories in the matrix table in Section 7.3, as amended, are further amended to provide for the use categories of “Tobacco-Vape Store”, “Hemp Store”, “Pharmacy-Hemp Store” and “Grocery Store with Hemp Sales”, as follows:
Section 7.3 C. Use Categories
SEE GRAPH BELOW
Except as specifically amended or changed herein, all other use categories as shown in the matrix table shall remain in full force and effect.
(c) That a new Section 8.28.6 entitled “Hemp and Tobacco Standards for Use” is added to read as follows:
Section 8.28 CBD Hemp and Tobacco Standards for Use
A. Purpose and Intent
The purpose and intent of this section is to regulate hemp stores, which may have secondary effects on the neighboring areas and the community as a whole. These regulations shall apply to those establishments licensed by the City that sell hemp, CBD, tobacco, or electronic smoking devices as a primary use. These regulations shall not apply to establishments that sell these products as accessory products in groceries or pharmacies.
The State of Alabama through the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board provides regulations regarding the licensing and operation of hemp and CBD stores and operators. Nothing in this section is intended to authorize or permit any establishment in violation of any city; county, state or federal ordinance, code or statue. The City has determined that this section is necessary to supplement other regulations to establish reasonable regulations on this use and any effects it may have on adjoining properties or the City and its residents.
B. Special Standards
Tobacco-vape stores must comply with the following requirements and any conditions required through Conditional Use approval:
- No sales shall be conducted through a walk-up window or drive-through.
- Burglar bars, steel gates, and steel-roll down doors or shutters are prohibited on the exterior of a structure when visible from any public or private street. Interior security burglar bars, steel gates and roll down doors shall allow 80 percent visibility into the tenant space and shall be fully retractable during business hours of operation.
Hemp Stores must comply with the following requirements and any conditions required through Conditional Use approval:
- No hemp store shall be permitted within a radius of 1,500 feet of any other hemp store. This distance shall be measured from door to door.
- No sales shall be conducted through a walk-up window or drive-through.
- Hemp stores shall only be allowed in shopping centers that:
a. Contains three or more commercial tenants with a mix of grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, or consumer shopping good stores;
b. contains at least 14,000 square feet of gross floor area.
- Burglar bars, steel gates, and steel-roll down doors or shutters are prohibited on the exterior of a structure when visible from any public or private street. Interior security burglar bars, steel gates and roll down doors shall allow 80 percent visibility into the tenant space and shall be fully retractable during business hours of operation.
Section 2. Severability. If any section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance shall be held to be invalid or unconstitutional by any court of competent jurisdiction, said holding shall not affect any other section, clause, provision or portion of this Ordinance which is not in or of itself invalid or unconstitutional.
Section 3. Repeal of Conflicting Ordinances. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.
Section 4. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall become effective upon its adoption, approval and publication as required by law.
Section 5. Publication. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.
Section 6. Codification. Codification of this Ordinance in the Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed
ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 15th day of September, 2026.
/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA
ATTEST:
/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK
TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR on this the 16th day of September, 2026.
/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC
CITY CLERK
ACTION BY MAYOR
APPROVED this the 16th day of September, 2026.
/s/ Eddie Smith
MAYOR
ATTEST:
/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK
Legal Run 09/24/2026