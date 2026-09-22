Public notices | Week of Sept. 21, 2026

Form of Advertisement of Completion

Legal Notice: In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given, that Toland Construction LLC, License # 51788, has completed, substantially, the contract for construction of Opelika High School Greenhouse Improvements located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika, AL. 36801 for the Opelika City Board of Education, 300 Simmons Street, Opelika, AL. 36801, located in the State of Alabama, County of Lee. The owners have made request for ﬁnal settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Krebs Engineering, Inc. 312 Catoma Street, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36104 Legal Run: 9/24/2026, 10/01/2026, 10/08/2026 , 10/15/2026

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

FAMILY COURT DIVISION

LEXUS R. HITE, Plaintiff,

vs.

KEATON GREEN, Defendant.

CASE NO.: CS-2026-9000124

NOTICE OF PATERNITY AND CUSTODY ACTION

Keaton Green, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer LEXUS R. HITE’S Verified Petition for Paternity, Custody, and Child Support by October 25, 2026, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. CS-2026-9000124.00, in the District Court of Lee County, Alabama.

DONE the 28th day of August, 2026.

MARY B. ROBERSON, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Elaine Thomaston

Beverlye Brady and Associates

1915 Professional Circle

Auburn, AL 368320

Attorney for the Plaintiff Legal run 09/03/26, 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al 36830 ) Friday 10-02-2026 at 10:00AM

Theus Moss Unit 427

Breanna Crayton Unit 576

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date : 9-24-2026

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF TERRY WAYNE GUTHRIE

PATRICIA WATFORD,

AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ,

Plaintiff,

vs. CIVIL ACTION NO. CV- 2026-232

A Parcel of Land in Lee County, Alabama,

More particularly described as:

Lot 29 of Smithville Subdivision, located in Section 27, Township 18 North, Range

29 East, Lee County, Alabama, according to a map or plat thereof prepared by David H. Miller,

Registered Surveyor, dated August 22, 1972, said map or plat being of record in Plat Book 8,

Pages 106-107, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama

Arthilla Francine Collins, or her heirs, if deceased,

Alan C. Fisher, III, or his heirs, if deceased,

Unknown persons who may claim an interest in said property whose identities are

unknown and who cannot by reasonable diligence be ascertained,

Defendants.

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF COMPLAINT TO ESTABLISH TITLE

TO: Alan C. Fisher, III and any and all unknown parties claiming any present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest of any type whatsoever in the real property, which is the subject of this matter, described below:

Lee County Parcel Number: 43-15-08-27-0-000-059.000.

Lot 29 of Smithville Subdivision, located in Section 27, Township 18 North, Range 29 East, Lee County, Alabama, according to a map or plat thereof prepared by David H. Miller, Registered Surveyor, dated August 22, 1972, said map or plat being of record in Plat Book 8, Pages 106-107, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

Commonly known as: 453 Bishop Road, Smiths Station, AL 36877

Notice is hereby given that The Estate of Terry Wayne Guthrie, Patricia Watford as Personal Representative has filed a complaint to establish title to the real property described above. All persons claiming any title, interest in, lien, or encumbrance in the lands described above shall have thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this Notice to answer the Complaint, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be entered against them. The property affected by this Notice is described in the complaint and is described above.

Mary B. Roberson, Clerk of the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal run 09/03/26, 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF REX THUNDA SCOTT, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2022-104

NOTICE OF FILING REPORT OF INSOLVENCY

Take notice that JONATHAN R. SCOTT, as personal representative of the Estate of REX THUNDA SCOTT, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 19th day of August 2026.

This case is set for hearing on the 8th day of October 2026 at 10:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama.

If you would like access to said hearing or plan to participate in any way, contact the Lee County Probate Court at (334) 737-3670.

Done this the __ day of ____2026.

/s/ Jere Colley

Hon. Jere Colley

Judge of Probate Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JIMMY OSCAR COLLIER, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-283

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of August 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

TRACY L. COLLIER DILDY Personal Representatives

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

PROBATE NO: 2026-385

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF MILDRED MOZELLE DEAN, DECEASED.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to LARRY EUGENE DEAN and CHRISTY DEAN NEISWINGER as Co-Executors of the Estate of MILDRED MOZELLE DEAN, deceased, on the 27th day of August 2026 by the Honorable Jere Colley.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Larry Eugene Dean Christy Dean Neiswinge Co-Executors of Estate

Susan K. Harmon

Attorney for Petitioner

P.O. Box 127

LaFayette, Al 36862

(334) 864-7263 Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA LAWSON SMILEY, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-460

NOTICE OF LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

Letters of Administration on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 31st day of August 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. ANTHONY DERRICK SMILEY, JR. Personal Representative

Carolyn C. Jolly

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Ben B. Gordy Construction Co., Inc, Contractor, has completed the contract for the Construction of SCOREBOARD IMPROVEMENTS AT LOACHAPOKA HIGH SCHOOL AND BEULAH HIGH SCHOOL FOR LEE COUNTY SCHOOLS OPELIKA, ALABAMA at Beulah High School and Loachapoka High School for the State of Alabama and the County of Lee County, owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan McKee Architects.

Ben B. Gordy Construction Co., Inc., Contractor

8346 Fortson Court

Fortson GA 31808 Legal Run 09/3/26, 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DOLORES TYSON, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2026-447

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to JURDEAN KNIGHT, Personal Representative on the 2nd day of September 2026, by Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jurdean Knight Legal run 9/10/2026, 9/17/2026 & 9/24/2026

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JEANNIE SMITH DEVENNY, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2026-445

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JENNY DEVENNY HATFIELD as Personal Representative of the Estate of JEANNIE SMITH DEVENNY, deceased on the 27th day of August, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Jenny DeVenny Hatfield

Personal Representative

David A. Hatfield, Attorney

414 Thoreau Spring Road

Madison, Alabama 35758

334-703-7685- Legal Run 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DEITRICK MATTHEWS, DECEASED

ESTATE NO.: 2026-248

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

Letters of Administration of the Estate of DEITRICK MATTHEWS, deceased, having been granted to Naiah Mathews, on the 28th day of August, 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

Jere Colley Legal Run 09/10/26, 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Adams Construction & Associates, Inc. has completed its work on the FY26 Facilities Seal Coating and Restriping Project for the City of Auburn. The contractor has made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify and file any such claim with Adams Construction & Associates, Inc., 6053 Stage Road, Auburn, AL 36832, and the City of Auburn, Public Works Department, 4277 Wire Road, Suite 300, Auburn, Alabama 36832, within the next 30 days. Legal run 09/17/26, 09/24/26 & 10/1/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF IN THE PROBATE COURT OF

LOUIS C. YOUNG , DECEASED.

LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-346

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of September, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DERRICK WASHINGTON

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 9/17/26, 9/24/26 & 10/1/26

PUBLIC NOTICE –

2014 FORD ESCAPE VIN 1FMCU9GX7EUD32165

SALE DATE IS 10/14/2026

MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE

1162 LEE ROAD 1 NOTASULGA AL 36866

334-319-1823 LEGAL RUN 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

LEGAL NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notices hereby given that Whatley Construction LLC, contractor, has completed the contract for construction of the Duck Samford Concessions Renovations (Fields 1-3) at 1720 East University Dr. Auburn AL 36830 for the state of Alabama and the city of Auburn, Alabama. Owners have made requests for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claims for labor materials or otherwise in conjunction with this project should immediately notify 356 Architects & Interiors, PO Box 1004, Dadeville AL 36853 ,

Whatley Construction LLC

PO Box 137 Opelika AL 36803. Legal run 09/17/26, 09/24/26, 10/1/26 & 10/8/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT GENE ADKINS, DECEASED

CASE No. 2026-203

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Take notice that LETTERS TESTAMENTARY of said deceased having been granted to KAREN SUE MAHNKEN on the second day of September 2026 by the honorable Jerry Colley judge of probate court of Lee County Alabama.

Notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against set a state are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

KAREN SUE MAHNKEN Legal Run 09/17/26, 09/24/26, 10/1/26

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO. 2026-351

ESTATE OF CORA L. REAMES, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Cora L. Reames, deceased, having been granted to Rhonda Ann Boothe and Melinda Lee Whitaker this 9th day of September 2026, by the Honorable Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Rhonda Ann Boothe and Melinda Lee Whitaker, Personal Representatives

Jeffery A. Hilyer

334-745-2564

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 30

Opelika, Alabama 36803-0030. Legal run 09/17/26, 09/24/26 & 10/0126

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

JO ANN WALKER, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2026-333

NOTICE OF LETTERS TESTAMENTARY

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 30th day of June, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be baiTed.

KATHRYN WALKER GILLOCK and IVY KIM WALKER TONEY

Personal Representatives

Carolyn C. Jolly Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 09/17/26, 09/24/26 & 10/01/26

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: James Carpenter, an alleged incapacitated person

TO: Any relatives or interested parties to include James Carpenter II and Renee Sherk: Lee County OHR has filed a Petition to appoint a Legal Guardian for the person of James Carpenter. It is ordered that the 5TH day of November 2026, at 01:00 p.m. be appointed the day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th St. Opelika, AL at which time all persons interested may file their notice of appearance and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 14th day of September 2026.

JERE COLLEY

PROBATE JUDGE

Margaret A. Mayfield Attorney for Lee County OHR Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333 LEGAL RUN 09/17//26, 09/24/26 & 10/01/26

In accordance with Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am , October 30, 2026, at Opelika Ford and Opelika Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 801 Columbus Highway, Opelika, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2014 Ford F-150

VIN# 1FTFX1EF3EKE35650

2016 Dodge Charger

VIN# 2C3CDXGJ1GH298948 Legal Run 09/17/26 & 09/24/26

PUBLIC NOTICE –

2015 PATHFINDER – VIN: 5N1AR2MN8FC669891

2006 CHEVORLET AVALANCHE – VIN: 3GNEC12Z06G107561

SALE DATE OCT 20 2026

MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE

1162 LEE ROAD 1 NOTASULGA AL 36866

334-319-1823 LEGAL RUN 09/24/26 & 10/01/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1412 Opelika rd, Auburn, AL 36830 (334)703-6368 on October 01, 2026, at 10:00AM.

G95- Walter Williams

N162- Shamese Robison

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchases up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date : 9/24/26

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

RICHARD L. WARE, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2026-452

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 14th day of September, 2026, by the Hon. Jere Colley, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

RICHARD ALAN WARE

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504 Legal Run 09/24/26, 10/01/26 & 10/08/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2357 E Glenn Ave Auburn, Al 36830 on 10/01/26 at 10:00AM.

2066- Buchannon

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Run Date: 9/24/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 South College St Auburn, AL 36832 October 1, 2026 at 10AM.

Tameka Stallworth

B77

Kristina Lissade

C317

Shakisha Sanford

C345

Asya Hammond

C418 Run Date: 9/24/26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3951 Pepperell Parkway Opelika, Alabama 36801 on October 01, 2026 at 10:00AM. Unit A51 Olvin Euceda . The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with CASH ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Run Date 09/24/2026

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

ESTATE OF JOSEPH WALTER COOPER III

Case no. 2025-076

Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of February, 2025, Letters Testamentary on the Estate of Joseph Walter Cooper III, deceased, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Judge of Lee County, Alabama. All persons having claims against the estate must file itemized and verified statements of such claims in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama, within six (6) months after the granting of Letters Testamentary or the claims will be barred.

This 10th day of February, 2025.

Margaret McCullough Cooper

Personal Representative Legal Run 09/24/26, 10/01/26 & 10/08/26

ORDINANCE NO. 028-26

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE LEASING OF A PORTION OF THE BUILDING LOCATED AT 1103 GLENN STREET TO LEE-RUSSELL COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council of the City of Opelika, Alabama as follows:

Section 1. It is hereby established and declared that the following described property of the City of Opelika, Alabama is no longer needed for public or municipal purposes:

A portion of the building located at 1103 Glenn Street and depicted on the Floor Plan attached hereto as Exhibit “B” (the “Leased Premises”). The Leased Premises consists of an area within the building containing approximately 2,270 square feet, including two classrooms, an office and kitchen as shown on the attached floor plan.

Section 2. That the City, having received an offer from Lee-Russell Council of Governments, to lease the Leased Premises for a monthly rental in the sum of $500. It is hereby declared to be in the best interest of the public and the City, to lease said property to Lee-Russell Council of Governments, for a term not to exceed three (3) years.

Section 3. That a proposed Lease Agreement to be entered into between the City and Lee-Russell Council of Governments, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit “A”, be and the same is hereby approved, authorized, ratified and confirmed in substantially the form submitted to the City Council.

Section 4. Pursuant to the authority granted by §11-47-21 of the Code of Alabama, 1975, the Mayor is hereby authorized and directed to execute and deliver said Lease Agreement in the name and on behalf of the City, and the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to attest said Lease Agreement.

Section 5. That this ordinance shall become effective immediately upon its adoption and publication as required by law.

Section 6. That the City Clerk of the City of Opelika is hereby authorized and directed to cause this ordinance to be published one (1) time in a newspaper published in and of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Alabama.

ADOPTED AND APPROVED this the 15th day of September, 2026.

/s/ W. George Allen PRESIDENT OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

TRANSMITTED TO MAYOR this the 16th day of September, 2026.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK

ACTION BY MAYOR

APPROVED this the 16th day of September, 2026.

/s/ Eddie Smith MAYOR

ATTEST:

/s/ Russell A. Jones, MMC CITY CLERK Legal Run 09/24/26

ORDINANCE NO. 027-26

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE TEXT OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Alabama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. Amendment. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, as amended, is further amended in the following respect:

(a) That Section 2.2 DEFINITIONS is further amended to add the following definitions of “Tobacco-Vape Store”, “Hemp Store”, “Pharmacy-Hemp Store” and “Grocery Store With Hemp Sales”.

TOBACCO-VAPE STORE—A business establishment utilized primarily for the sale of tobacco, hookah, or electronic smoking device products and accessories, or any combination thereof, and in which the sale of other products is merely incidental.

HEMP STORE—A package liquor store or other business establishment with a Consumable Hemp Products Specialty Retailer License from the ABC Board to sell consumable hemp.

PHARMACY-HEMP STORE—A pharmacy licensed by the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy with a Consumable Hemp Product Pharmacy License from the ABC Board to sell consumable hemp.

GROCERY STORE WITH HEMP SALES—A grocery store with a Consumable Hemp Products Retail Food Store License from the ABC Board to sell consumable hemp and that dedicates: (i) a minimum of 75 percent of the store’s selling area to the sale of food items listed in this subdivision; and (ii) at least 14,000 square feet of the store’s footprint to the sale of food items.

(b) That the use categories in the matrix table in Section 7.3, as amended, are further amended to provide for the use categories of “Tobacco-Vape Store”, “Hemp Store”, “Pharmacy-Hemp Store” and “Grocery Store with Hemp Sales”, as follows:

Section 7.3 C. Use Categories

SEE GRAPH BELOW

Except as specifically amended or changed herein, all other use categories as shown in the matrix table shall remain in full force and effect.

(c) That a new Section 8.28.6 entitled “Hemp and Tobacco Standards for Use” is added to read as follows:

Section 8.28 CBD Hemp and Tobacco Standards for Use

A. Purpose and Intent

The purpose and intent of this section is to regulate hemp stores, which may have secondary effects on the neighboring areas and the community as a whole. These regulations shall apply to those establishments licensed by the City that sell hemp, CBD, tobacco, or electronic smoking devices as a primary use. These regulations shall not apply to establishments that sell these products as accessory products in groceries or pharmacies.

The State of Alabama through the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board provides regulations regarding the licensing and operation of hemp and CBD stores and operators. Nothing in this section is intended to authorize or permit any establishment in violation of any city; county, state or federal ordinance, code or statue. The City has determined that this section is necessary to supplement other regulations to establish reasonable regulations on this use and any effects it may have on adjoining properties or the City and its residents.

B. Special Standards

Tobacco-vape stores must comply with the following requirements and any conditions required through Conditional Use approval: