Obituaries | Week of Sept. 21, 2026

PAUL WAYNE BRYAN

Paul Wayne Bryan, 58, of Opelika, passed away peacefully at East Alabama Medical Center on Sept. 15, 2026, while surrounded by his family. Paul was born in Columbus, Georgia, on Feb. 6, 1968, to Donald Wayne Bryan and Joyce Gammell Bryan. He grew up in West Point, Georgia, and graduated from Springwood High School in 1986, going on to earn a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Jacksonville State in 1992 and an associates degree in radiologic technology from West Georgia Technical College in 1995. Paul worked for Emory Clark Holder Clinic in Lagrange, Georgia, for approximately 20 years and ended his career with Vuepoint Diagnostics of Alexander City, Alabama.

Early on in his childhood, Paul developed a love for animals that he carried throughout his life. Paul also enjoyed fishing, Alabama football, cooking and spending time with his daughter.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Austin Roy Gammell and Christine Wilson Gammell; paternal grandmother, Julia Bryan Fanning; and a brother, Troy Waylon Bryan.

Paul leaves behind two children Austin Wayne Bryan of Opelika, and Maci Mackenzie Bryan of Newnan, Georgia; and one granddaughter, Kaydence Elizabeth Bryan. He is also survived by his parents, Wayne and Joyce Bryan of Opelika; a sister, Stephanie Barnes (Ricky) of Opelika; and an uncle, aunts, a niece and nephew.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. CST, with a service following at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home directed the service.

The family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Spencer Cancer Center in Opelika.

MARY “MOLLY” WALDRON WILLIAMS

Mary “Molly” Waldron Williams, 56, passed away on Sept. 9, 2026 in Eufaula, Alabama.

Ms. Williams was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, to Mary Elizabeth Stearns Williams and Walton Cunningham Williams Sr. She lived in New Orleans, Louisiana during most of her childhood and young adult life. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Our Lady of Holy Cross College.

In 2006, she moved with her son, Samuel “Sam” Walton Williams and her mother to Auburn, following Hurricane Katrina. Ms. Williams earned a master’s degree in special education from Auburn University. She worked for many years as a teacher’s aide with students in special education for Auburn City Schools. Health issues forced her to stop working far sooner than she would have liked.

Williams was also a talented artist, especially in making creations with ceramics. She enjoyed teaching others how to create as well.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walton Cunningham Williams Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Stearns Williams.

She is survived by her son Samuel Walton Williams; her siblings Margaret Williams Vollenweider (Glen) and Walton Cunningham Williams Jr. (Jennifer); her nephew Joseph Paul Vollenweider; and her nieces Caitlin Alyssa Slavich and Cassidy Marie Williams.

The funeral and celebration of life was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, in the sanctuary at Auburn United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Autism Speaks in Ms. Williams’ name.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

REBA JEAN MCALISTER GULLEDGE

Reba Jean McAlister Gulledge, 88, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026, surrounded by her family and friends. She began her battle with cancer over 13 years ago, as well as various other ailments along the way.

Reba was born in Tallassee, Alabama, and graduated from Robertsdale High School in Robertsdale, Alabama in 1956. She married her loving husband, Byron, on Dec. 16, 1956, and the couple lived in Summerdale, Alabama, until moving to Auburn in 1960, where they began a boarding house business.

In 1965, Reba began a 37-year career at Auburn University, first working part-time in the ticket office before moving into a full-time position as the secretary for the sports information office in 1974. She worked first for the late Buddy Davidson and then for David Housel after he was named sports information director in 1980. During her time in sports information, Reba worked for five SIDs and six head football coaches. She was known to be a great Auburn sports resource and always delivered information with a pleasant voice and a smile. She also worked many years at Southeastern Conference (SEC) events, even after her retirement from Auburn. Her love for anything Auburn was evident in her dedication and hard work through the years, and she enjoyed sharing that love with family and friends.

After her husband’s death, Reba moved into Auburn Assisted Living where she lived until May 2026. Everyone there was like a second family to her.

Reba was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Aubrey Byron Gulledge; her son, Barney Gulledge; her parents, Henry and Francis McAlister; and her sister, Betty McAlister Broach.

She is survived by her son Glen Gulledge and his wife Stephanie; daughter Regena Gulledge Spence and her husband George; daughter-in-law Connie Gulledge; six grandchildren: Michael Gulledge (Lauren), Patricia Gulledge, Aubrey Gulledge, Josh Spence (Emi), Jeb Spence (Hannah) and Shelby Gulledge (Maddy); eight great-grandchildren: Trace and Will Gulledge, Avery, Ingram and Ada Spence, Abby and Sarah Dilts and great-grand dog Honey; siblings Connie Carver (late John), Bill McAlister, Kay Clark (Bob) and Luke McAlister (Debi); sister-in-law Mary Carolyn Gulledge McDaniel (late Ronnie); and many nieces and nephews she dearly loved.

Visitation was held on Monday, Sept 21, at Parkway Baptist Church located at 766 E. University Dr. in Auburn, followed by a memorial service. Reba was buried at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery immediately after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spencer Cancer Center 2501 Village Professional Dr. Opelika, Alabama 36801.

BONNIE GALE DUFFEY

Bonnie Gale Duffey, 60, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 16, 2026.

Bonnie was born on Feb. 14, 1966, to the late Elmer and Shirley Wilson. On Oct. 6, 2018, Bonnie married the love of her life, Bobby, and they have been inseparable ever since.

Bonnie loved raising her children, going fishing at her sister’s home, being surrounded by family and endlessly spoiling her grandchildren. If you saw Bonnie, you saw one of her grandbabies — and that was exactly how she wanted to be seen. To know Bonnie was to know what effortless love looked like.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Shirley Wilson; and her siblings, Ricky Wilson, William Wilson and Rejena Wilson.

Bonnie is survived by her husband, Bobby Duffey; her children, Cristie (Gary) Boatright and Mark Clark; bonus daughter Carley Clark; loving niece and bonus daughter Alecia Clark; stepchildren, Justin Duffey, Shenea (Ashley) Duffey and Montana Duffey; siblings, Buddy Wilson and Teresa Beck; her darling grandchildren, Carter and Mia Clark, Austin and Taylor Boatright, Aspen Duffey, Nevaeh Daniels, Jada and Jackson Duffey; and her great-granddaughter, Everleigh Boatright.

Bonnie’s greatest joy was her family, and the love she gave so freely will continue to live on through each of them. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.

DONNA SUE KING

Ms. Donna Sue King, 62, of Cusseta, formerly of LaFayette, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, at her residence.

King was born Aug. 20, 1964, in LaFayette to Betty Jean Scott King and the late Leon King. She devoted much of her life to education and service, working for 25 years as an educator with the Chambers County Board of Education. Even after retirement, she continued sharing her knowledge with school systems and secondary and post-secondary institutions. A lifelong learner, King studied at Southern Union State Community College, Auburn University, Alabama State University, Troy University and Grand Canyon University, earning various degrees while continuing her education from undergraduate through doctoral-level studies.

King was also the founder of Warmth of a King Coat Ministries, an outreach effort through which she worked to provide winter coats to children in need. She was a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., an Eastern Star and a devoted member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Her faith was central to her life and was reflected in the way she served, loved and cared for others.

She also enjoyed baking and cooking, and her home became a gathering place for loved ones. Sunday dinner was a family tradition, and week after week family gathered around her table. King also loved to dance and party, enjoyed traveling, taking selfies, watching television and shopping. Fashion was one of her loves, and she was known for expressing herself with confidence and style.

King never met a stranger and could talk with almost anyone. Her conversations often turned to two of her favorite people, Charmette and Matthew, whom she loved deeply and spoke of with tremendous pride.

She is remembered by her mother and best friend, Betty Jean Scott King; her brother, Ronnie Henry (Veronica) Holmes; niece, Ella Charmette (B. Wheatley) Holmes; great-nephew, Matthew Scott Holmes; her Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. sisters; Friendship Missionary Baptist Church family; former students, co-workers and classmates, especially the LHS Class of 1982; and numerous relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. CST at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3089 Judge Brown Road, Valley, with the Rev. L.C. Thomas officiating. King lay in state at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour. Interment followed at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette.

Public viewing was held Saturday, Sept. 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. CST, with family hour visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. at Vines Funeral Home Chapel.

Vines Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

KENNETH “KENNY” PALMER FORD

Kenneth Palmer Ford, 65, of Opelika, passed away on Sept. 20, 2026. He was born on March 8, 1961 in Opelika to Jesse Ford and Marjorie Doler.

He will be remembered for being a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, a dedicated truck driver with Dudley Lumber Company, an avid Auburn fan and loved listening to Elvis. He also loved watching his grandkids play sports.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Lisa (Paul); his son, Shane (Amber Shae); his two grandchildren Ethan Parmer and Avery Parmer; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with the memorial service immediately following in the chapel at 4 p.m.

PATRICIA ANDERSON

Patricia Ann Anderson, age 94, died on Sept. 17, 2026 at Arbor Springs in Opelika. She was a 1953 graduate of the Ida V. Moffett School of Nursing in Birmingham. She served in the Air Force for 20 years, with tours of duty in Iceland and Libya. She also served at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Malcolm Grow Hospital at Andrews Air Force Base in Camp Springs, Maryland. She earned her flight nurse wings and worked in the operating and emergency rooms and also surgical and OBGYN clinics. She retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1975. Patricia was a member of the Society of Air Force Nurses, the Military Officers Association of America, the Ida V. Moffett Alumni Association and the Women’s Club & Newcomers Club of Auburn.

Her husband, Theodore “Ted” Anderson, preceded her in death on June 29, 2007. They were married in 1959 by his uncle, Judge Frank Thomas, in Ted’s family home on the Vista in Warren, Arizona. After retirement they lived in Tuscon, Arizona until 1991 and then moved to Bisbee, Arizona where they resided for nine years. In 2000 they moved to Auburn to be near Pat’s family.

Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Dewitt and Carrie Law; her brothers and sisters-in law, Brenson (Ann) and Charles (Mary Ann); and her sisters and brothers-in-law Frances (Ed) Wilson and Carolyn (Bill) Floyd.

She is survived by four generations of nieces and nephews.

At her request there will be no services.

Memorials may be given to Calebee Presbyterian Church Cemetery (C/O Rebecca Hollinsworth, 3201 Cross Keys Rd, Shorter, AL 36075) or to the American Cancer Society.

IRIS LONGORIA WHITNEY

Iris Longoria Whitney of Auburn, passed away peacefully at Arbor Springs Health & Rehab at the age of 89. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Cockerill (Gary); granddaughter, Taylor Griffin (Will); great-grandsons, Henry and William Griffin; sister Irma Petty and brother, Freddy Longoria (Gloria).

Iris was born in Harlingen, Texas and later moved to San Antonio. She joined her daughter and family in Atlanta, then followed them to the Auburn/Opelika, area in Alabama.

Her career as an educator and her Catholic faith were her two passions. Her devotion to her students and to the Catholic church was unparalleled. Iris’s love of teaching continued as she raised her daughter and then shared her wisdom with her granddaughter.

Iris’s giving, affectionate nature provided a lifetime of cherished memories for her entire family. A Celebration of Life will be attended by family members, and those memories will be plentiful as Iris’s life is honored.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

JANET MORRIS SMITH

The funeral for Janet Morris Smith, 86, of Opelika, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2026, at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, with burial in Garden Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Rick Lane will officiate.

Mrs. Smith, who died Sept. 20, 2026 in Opelika, was born May 21, 1940, in Dothan, Alabama.

Although a native of Geneva, Alabama, she first lived in Enterprise, Alabama, Atlanta, Georgia and New York City, New York, before moving to Geneva with her parents and brother. She graduated from Geneva High School in 1958.

She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Drewry Hampton Morris III of Geneva. Her father “Hamp” Morris, mother Pallie Casey Brown Morris, and brother Drewry Hampton Morris IV of Auburn, preceded her in death.

Her husband of 30 years, Bobby Denson Smith, was a native of Anniston, Alabama. He preceded her in death Dec. 2, 1992.

Mrs. Smith went to Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia, and participated in the 1960 Hollins Abroad in Paris program, attending the University of Paris Sorbonne and living with a French family.

In 1962, Mrs. Smith received a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University, where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She majored in French and minored in History and English.

After marrying in 1962, she taught at the Episcopal Day School in Gadsden, Alabama. She and her husband then moved to Auburn where she worked at the Auburn Bulletin. She began teaching French privately which she continued after moving to Opelika.

Except for two years in Panama City, Florida, and one year in Ashland, Alabama, the Smiths remained in Opelika where she was active as a Girl Scout Leader of Troop 121, participated in many civic and church organizations and worked for a time at the Opelika-Auburn News.

Mrs. Smith and her family were members of the First United Methodist Church where she sang in the Chancel Choir.

In 1981, she received a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University. She also received a bachelor’s degree in Latin at Troy University. She taught one year at Lee-Scott Academy before beginning a 35 year career teaching English, French and Latin and serving six years as the newspaper sponsor at Opelika High School.

Her love of languages and travel led to organizing trips to Europe for adults, students and family members. She also continued to attend various schools in France, living with French families.

She was actively involved with many foreign language organizations as a member and officer and served as president of the Alabama Association of Foreign Language Teachers in 1992.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Stella and Penn Winston Rooker Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; one son and daughter-in-law, Morris Denson Smith and Kimberly Blue Smith of Opelika; four grand-children, Brittany Rooker Wash (Zack) of Nashville, Tennessee, Robert “Bobby” Winston Rooker (Emily) of Atlanta, Foster Blue Hulsey and Elvie Marie Smith of Opelika; one great-grandson Walker Winston Wash of Nashville; and several nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to The Harbor at Opelika, where she has called home for the past year and a half. We are so grateful for the care, kindness and support they have given her during this time.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home in Opelika.

Memorials may be made to the Opelika United Methodist Church or Compassus Auburn Bethany House Inpatient Hospice.

Jeffcoat – Trant Funeral Home in Opelika is directing.

ALAN LEE

Alan Lee, a lifelong resident of Opelika, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2026, at the age of 58. Born on July 30, 1968, in Opelika, Alan dedicated his life to serving his community and his country with unwavering commitment and integrity.

After graduating from Opelika High School, Alan joined the Alabama Army National Guard, where he served with honor and distinction. His dedication to public service continued throughout his professional career.

In 1990, Alan began working with the Opelika Water Works Board, where he devoted 33 years of exemplary service. He retired as the capital projects manager, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and hard work within the city of Opelika’s Engineering Department.

Alan is survived by his beloved wife, Gina Johnson Lee. He leaves behind a loving family, including his brother, James Lee; and sister-in-law, Valerie Lee; his sister, Marie James; his brother-in-law, John Anglin and sister-in-law, Terry Anglin. Alan is survived by his nieces and nephews: David Allen Tredwell and Shelton Lee, Michael James, Madison Yates, Zachary Anglin (Hannah), Nicholas Anglin and Carri Johnson. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Myra Johnson.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 1011 to 11 a.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at the same location. Family, friends and all those whose lives were touched by Alan are invited to attend and celebrate his life and legacy.

Alan Lee will be remembered for his steadfast dedication to his family, his community, and his country. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.