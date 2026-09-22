Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces employee awards

CONTRIBUTED BY LCSO

LEE COUNTY —The Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently held an awards ceremony, recognizing seven LCSO employees and one employee of the Lee County Probate Office.

Sheriff Jay Jones emphasized the devotion of these award recipients to helping the Lee County community.

“One of the most significant actions we take is to recognize the selfless service of the men and women who dedicate themselves to serve others,” Jones said. “These award recipients represent the very best of their profession and even when placed in situations of high risk, they stand directly in harm’s way to protect the citizens of Lee County. We are very proud of them.”

Sheriff’s Star: Investigator Matt Sheets

This is awarded to personnel who are wounded or seriously injured in the line of duty by an assailant while involved in a physical altercation. The injury must not be the result of, or concurrent with, any conduct that is less than acceptable by any standards.

Medal of Valor: Investigator Matt Parks

This is the highest living award for those personnel who perform service above and beyond the scope of their duties under conditions that manifest an extreme risk of serious bodily injury. The recipient demonstrates extraordinary heroism and courage through voluntary action in an extremely dangerous situation.

Sheriff’s Distinguished Medal: Investigator Shawn McDevitt, Corporal Stanley Wilson, Sergeant Dylan Pugh, Sergeant Ben Causland

This award is given to a member of the Sheriff’s Office who, through the performance of their duties, is placed in significant risk of bodily injury or is injured in the line of duty under honorable conditions.

Sheriff’s Meritorious Service Award: Sergeant Ben Causland

This is awarded to a member of the Sheriff’s Office for an idea, act or device submitted and accepted which demonstrates an exemplary display of leadership, initiative or innovation. The award recognizes that the individual identified a need and implemented a remedy which significantly contributed to the furtherance of the mission of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Incident

On the morning of April 15, the Investigations Division of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a reported rape and kidnapping offense that had been reported to a School Resource Officer. An investigation was immediately initiated, ultimately resulting in a warrant being issued for the suspect’s arrest.

Pugh, Causland, Wilson, K9 Bax, Sheets, McDevitt and Parks responded to an address on Lee Road 188 to serve the warrant. After clearing the first portion of the residence, investigators entered a second portion of the structure. Parks breached an interior bedroom and was immediately met with gunfire from the suspect, who was armed with an AK-style rifle. Parks engaged the suspect at close range while under direct fire, returning fire and neutralizing the threat. His actions ultimately prevented further harm and allowed a child who was present at the scene to be brought to safety.

During the exchange of gunfire, Sheets, who was positioned behind Parks, was struck in the right arm by a single round fired from the suspect’s rifle. McDevitt immediately escorted Sheets from the residence while other personnel continued to address the active threat.

Pugh, Wilson and McDevitt began providing emergency medical aid to Sheets while maintaining awareness of the ongoing threat. Two tourniquets were applied, successfully stopping the bleeding. Sheets was then placed into McDevitt’s vehicle for transport to the emergency room. Wilson coordinated with dispatch to have additional units positioned at intersections along the route, allowing McDevitt to safely and efficiently transport Sheets for medical treatment. During this same timeframe, Pugh re-entered the residence to assist the investigators who remained on scene.

While Sheets was being transported for medical care, Causland immediately assumed control of the scene. He directed personnel to fall back and take cover while personally moving toward the sound of gunfire to assist in addressing the threat. Once the threat had been neutralized, Causland maintained command of the scene and ensured continued communication with agency administration.

Following the incident, Causland assisted the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation with evidence preservation and provided assistance wherever needed during the ongoing investigation. In the days that followed, Causland remained instrumental in ensuring that Sheets and his family were supported and cared for throughout his medical treatment and recovery.

The coordinated actions of the investigators and supervisory personnel during the incident demonstrated effective teamwork under extremely dangerous circumstances. Personnel simultaneously addressed the active threat, provided lifesaving medical care to an injured investigator, secured the child from further danger, coordinated emergency transportation, maintained scene control and preserved the integrity of the subsequent investigation.

Based on the severity of Sheets’ injuries and the high-risk medical condition he suffered as a result of the incident, the swift and heroic actions of Pugh, Wilson and McDevitt were critical to his survival. Without their immediate response, decisive actions and lifesaving medical intervention, Sheets may not be with us today. These personnel remained calm and acted quickly while under extreme duress and substantial risk of bodily harm, placing the safety and well-being of their fellow investigator above their own.

Throughout these events, as well as in the days that followed, Causland demonstrated exceptional leadership and served as a testament to the professionalism of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. He acted with immense courage while knowingly placing himself at significant risk of bodily injury and consistently prioritized the safety and well-being of his fellow investigators His leadership during the incident and his continued support of Sheets and his family following the incident exemplified the responsibilities and dedication expected of a law enforcement supervisor.

Parks’ swift actions in confronting and neutralizing the armed suspect were instrumental in preventing the incident from ending in further loss of life. Had Parks not immediately engaged the threat, the lives of Parks, his fellow investigators and the child present at the scene could have been placed in even greater danger. By knowingly placing himself at extreme risk and continuing to engage the suspect under direct gunfire, Parks demonstrated extraordinary courage and heroism in service to his community and in protection of his fellow investigators.

Sheets was severely injured in the line of duty by a violent suspect. Despite the circumstances, Sheets demonstrated extraordinary courage, unwavering resolve and a profound commitment to protecting his community. Throughout the incident and in the aftermath, he has continued to exemplify the highest ideals of public service, having willingly placed his own life on the line in the performance of his duties to safeguard others.

Life Saving Medal: Deputy Pierce Moore

This is awarded to a member of the Sheriff’s Office who, through an extraordinary effort, contributes to the saving of a human life. Additionally, the member’s actions significantly assist the lifesaving effort and based on the totality of the circumstances, death seems imminent.

Community Recognition Award: Carolyn Golden

This award recognizes an entire community organization or unit for extraordinary service or support to the Sheriff’s Office and community.

The Incident

On Aug. 24, Deputy Pierce Moore was assigned to the Lee County Courthouse in Opelika and was on duty when he was notified of a citizen experiencing a medical emergency in the Driver’s License Office within the building. At the same time, Probate Clerk Carolyn Golden became aware of the emergency and immediately responded.

Upon arriving, Golden found a female citizen who had collapsed on the floor and become unresponsive. Golden immediately began providing medical assistance, administering sternum rubs in an effort to determine responsiveness. She then retrieved an Automated External Defibrillator and prepared to administer shock therapy. After detecting a faint pulse, Golden determined that CPR was the appropriate course of action and immediately began performing CPR.

Moore quickly joined Golden in rendering aid, assisting her with CPR until emergency medical technicians arrived on scene. The two remained committed to providing lifesaving care until the citizen could be transferred into the care of medical professionals. EMTs subsequently transported the citizen to East Alabama Medical Center for further medical evaluation and treatment.

The swift, decisive and selfless actions of Moore and Golden directly contributed to the preservation of the citizen’s life. Their immediate intervention, sound judgment and willingness to provide lifesaving medical assistance during a critical emergency exemplify the highest ideals of public service and demonstrate their commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the citizens of Lee County. Their actions on Aug. 24, are deserving of recognition and commendation for their dedication, courage and commitment to preserving the life of a Lee County citizen.