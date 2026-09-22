Kids talk about God | What can creation teach us about God?

OPINION —

“Creation teaches us that God likes to color outside the lines,” said Mia, 7. “Just look at zebras and jellyfish!”

Romans 1:18-23 tells us God’s invisible qualities, His eternal power and divine nature, are clearly seen in what He has made. Paul says people have no excuse for ignoring God. His fingerprints are everywhere in creation. When you see the stars, the oceans or even a tiny ant carrying a crumb twice its own size, you’re seeing messages from God.

When you look at the vastness of the universe, you see God’s power. The sun is 93 million miles away, yet it warms your face on a cool day. That’s God’s design. From the biggest galaxy to the smallest cell, creation whispers, shouts and sings: “God is real, and He is amazing!”

“I think creation shows us God is smart,” said Lily, 6. “Because trees make air for us to breathe, and we didn’t even have to ask for it.”

Yes! Creation reveals God’s wisdom. He designed everything to work together. Plants give us oxygen. Bees pollinate flowers. Rain falls, rivers flow and crops grow. God thought of everything long before we did.

Christian apologist and author Norman Geisler argues that design demands a designer. Just as a watch with its gears and precision tells us there must be a watchmaker, so creation with its complexity and order tells us there must be a Creator.

To believe that life, beauty and order all came by accident would be like believing a dictionary was produced by an explosion in a print shop. The very design of the universe points beyond itself to God.

Author Charlie Bing says God’s grace is shown in creation too. He didn’t just make a world that barely works. He made one full of beauty and delight. We don’t need sunsets, waterfalls or colorful fish to survive, but God filled the world with them. Creation isn’t just functional. It’s generous.

Even though creation clearly shows God’s qualities, people often ignore Him.

Romans 1:21 says, “Although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened.”

When people forget to thank the Creator, they start worshiping the creation instead.

Worshiping nature instead of God is like praising the painting but ignoring the artist. The beauty of creation is meant to lead us to God Himself.

Author Dave Anderson once said that creation is God’s general revelation. It points us toward Him but not enough to save us. For salvation, we need the special revelation of the gospel of Jesus Christ. People need to know that Christ died for their sins and offers eternal life as a free gift to everyone. All who believe in him are born again into His family (John 3:16).

Creation teaches us that God is powerful, wise, creative, generous and worthy of our worship. Our job is not to stop at admiring creation, but to praise the Creator and accept His gift of eternal life.

Think About This

Creation shows us God’s power, wisdom, creativity and generosity. But it’s not enough to just enjoy creation. We must worship the Creator.

Memorize This Truth

“For since the creation of the world His invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse.” (Romans 1:20).

Ask This Question

The next time you see something amazing in nature, will you stop and thank the Creator who made it?

About Kids Talk About God

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.