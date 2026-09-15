On the Mark | OHS rally falls short

OPINION —

For three quarters at Bulldog Stadium on Sept. 11, Opelika High School showed the grit and resilience that have become a hallmark of the Bulldogs. But against a talented Central High School squad, mistakes proved too much to overcome.

The Red Devils improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in region play by capitalizing on four Opelika turnovers and riding a spectacular performance from Jayshaun Woodhouse to a 31-24 victory. The win marked Central’s first triumph at Bulldog Stadium since 2020.

The night got off to a rocky start for Opelika (1-2, 1-1). After forcing the Red Devils to go three-and-out on its opening possession, the Bulldogs muffed a punt, handing Central excellent field position.

However, Opelika’s defense immediately answered the challenge. Braiden Howard intercepted Bobby Coleman Jr. to stop a scoring opportunity and energize the home crowd. That momentum was short-lived.

On the Red Devils’ next possession, Central converted a fourth-down gamble when Coleman connected with Woodhouse for a 40-yard touchdown pass, giving the visitors a 7-0 lead.

Opelika responded with one of the best offensive drives of the night. The Bulldogs methodically marched downfield before quarterback Austan Cristiaan capped the drive by handing off to C.J. Sankey for the tying TD.

Central quickly struck back. Coleman found Braylen Averett behind the Opelika secondary for a 47-yard scoring strike, putting the Red Devils back in front.

The turning point of the first half came when Opelika’s next two possessions ended with interceptions. The second proved especially costly, as Garrett Robinson stepped in front of a pass and returned it for a TD. Suddenly, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing 21-7 at halftime.

Things didn’t get any easier to start the second half. Opelika fumbled the opening kickoff, giving Central another short field. Although the Bulldog defense stiffened and prevented a TD, Central extended its lead on a Jack Ciancio field goal for a 24-7 advantage.

Just when it looked like the Red Devils might take complete control, Opelika’s explosive offense came alive.

On the very first play following the field goal, running back Jalen Nelson raced 85 yards for a TD, breathing life back into the Bulldogs. The defense followed with a turnover on downs, and Opelika continued chipping away when Reese Beasley connected on a field goal to trim the deficit to 24-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Nelson wasn’t finished.

Facing third-and-11 early in the final period, Cristiaan tossed a screen pass to Nelson, who turned it into an electrifying 86-yard TD reception. The score tied the game at 24 and sent the Bulldog faithful into a frenzy.

Opelika’s defense continued its strong second-half effort, forcing another Central three-and-out. The Bulldogs then put together what appeared to be a game-winning drive, moving deep into Red Devil territory and reaching the Central 10-yard line.

But a potential go-ahead field goal attempt by Beasley sailed wide, leaving the score deadlocked.

Central seized the opportunity.

The Red Devils responded with a quick four-play, 80-yard drive aided by a costly 15-yard penalty against Opelika. Woodhouse, who was instrumental all night, finished the march with an 8-yard TD run to put Central ahead for good.

Needing a late answer, Opelika was unable to mount one final comeback. The Central defense delivered two critical sacks of Cristiaan and forced an incompletion on fourth-and-long to seal the victory.

Despite the loss, Opelika showed tremendous fight after falling behind by 17 points. Nelson’s pair of long TDs sparked a comeback attempt that nearly produced one of the season’s most memorable rivalry victories.

In the end, though, the Bulldogs could not overcome the four turnovers that gave Central extra opportunities. Against one of the state’s premier programs, those mistakes proved to be the difference as the Red Devils left Bulldog Stadium with a hard-fought region win.

Opelika rushed for 176 yards and threw for another 223 yards. Cristiaan completed 11 of 22 passes for 238 yards and added 25 rushing yards.

Opelika hosts J.A.G. High School on Friday, Sept. 18, at Bulldog Stadium for the fourth time since the school changed its name from Jefferson Davis Davis. The Jaguars are 1-2, with losses to Shades Valley (20-7) and Central-Phenix City (49-0), and a win over Smiths Station (29-12).

This is a game Opelika should win easily, rest some injured players and get ready for Auburn High School on Oct. 2 at Duck Samford Stadium.

Opelika fans can listen to the game on WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, online at Kickerfm.com or through the free radio app on a smartphone.

Area Roundup

Central vs. Auburn

Loachapoka vs. Wadley

Beauregard vs. Marbury

Lee-Scott at John Carroll

Trinity Christian vs. Springwood

Southern Christian vs. North River

Valley at Holtville

Lanett vs. Randolph County

Chambers Academy vs. Autauga Academy

Southern Prep at Lowndes Academy

Reeltown at Dadeville

Benjamin Russell at Russell County